Whittier, CA

2 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision, 2 Hospitalized

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people lost their lives in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Saturday morning on Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Avenue in the city of Whittier.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of the 1:51 a.m. call reporting the collision and located a total of three patients trapped inside vehicles. One injured patient was found lying on the ground by a dark-colored vehicle involved in the collision. The trapped occupant in that vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by LACoFD.

Two occupants in a red vehicle were trapped. One was extricated by firefighters, and the other occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both surviving patients were transported by ambulance in unknown conditions to a local hospital.

Speed is considered the likely cause of the crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is continuing their investigation into the collision.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

