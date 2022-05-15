Gov. Kemp kicks off campaign bus tour in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is officially eight days away from the Primary election in Georgia, and voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. A record 380,000 people in the state have already cast their ballots. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office says that’s a 155% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO