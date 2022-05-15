Gov. Kemp kicks off campaign bus tour in Marietta

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
A Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor acknowledged he has been flying to campaign events on his family’s private plane without yet disclosing any donations or expenses related to the flights in campaign finance filings. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a campaign spokesperson for state Sen. Burt Jones said...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is pushing for a faster, better 911 Call Center in Atlanta by way of a public facilities bond measure. Every day, 3,000 calls go through the 911 Call Center. That’s 1.2 million calls a year. “All those times most people enjoy...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With 435 lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, it can be hard for members of Congress to distinguish themselves from their colleagues. to stand out. Not so with Marjorie Taylor Greene. The first-term Republican from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District is a one-woman headline-making machine.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re planning to vote on Primary Election Day, you need to make sure you go to the right location. Because of newly redrawn district maps, 56,500 DeKalb voters will have to vote in a new polling place this year. “About three-fourths of our voters...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is officially eight days away from the Primary election in Georgia, and voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. A record 380,000 people in the state have already cast their ballots. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office says that’s a 155% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — After a two-year hiatus, the southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park!. In 2020, Atlanta’s main fireworks celebration in Centennial Olympic Park was canceled as COVID-19 cases jumped across Georgia and surrounding states. Fireworks shows in Buckhead, Marietta and Stone Mountain were also canceled in efforts to reduce large crowds.
JACKSON, Ga. - Proctor & Gamble is planning to build a new facility that would bring hundreds of jobs to Georgia. Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the multinational consumer goods corporation will invest $205 million in a new distribution facility in Jackson, Georgia. Once completed, the new automated facility...
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the victims of Saturday’s deadly supermarket shooting in New York has ties to metro Atlanta. Three days after her cousin, Pearl Young, was gunned down, Jerri Young Washington, of Douglasville, said her prayer is that she doesn’t become what she and her family have experienced.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Faith leaders in DeKalb County have teamed up with the county officials to give away 5,000 boxes of groceries this Saturday. Those boxes will include fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, and 10-pounds of chicken. "High food prices continue to plague working families and senior citizens struggling to...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The world’s busiest airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel weekends. Memorial Day Weekend is about 10 days away. It’s a time when people pack planes and look forward to relaxing for a long weekend. But before you reach your destination, you...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Atlanta city councilmember is hoping more routes will be added to Amtrak train service in Georgia, including high-speed trains. Right now at the Midtown Atlanta Amtrak station, there are only two trains coming in per day, and their schedule is limited to five days a week.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A community activist who is working to curb teen violence has taken his message to the rooftop, attracting the attention of celebrities who now want to help. In the shadows of the Atlanta Detention Center, settled on the roof of a bail bonds business on Memorial...
We are in a moment in time when we can transform our region with a world-class transit network thanks in large part to the $1.3 trillion federal infrastructure investment, but for a reason that makes little sense virtually every proposed transit line being proposed for metro Atlanta has switched from being heavy or light rail to “bus rapid transit,” or BRT.
The Southern Poverty Law Center issued the following news release about the reversal of a decision by the Cobb County Board of Education to expel a Campbell High School student with a learning disability. Correction: our previous headline characterized the action by the Cobb school board as a suspension rather...
Stadium naming rights deal confirmed — but don’t ask Floyd County about it. For six weeks, we’ve filed open records requests and had a steady email stream in search of what the new naming rights deal for the home of the Rome Braves means to Floyd County taxpayers. For example, the county earned $17,165 last fiscal year in naming rights fees alone when State Mutual Insurance was still sponsor.
MACON, Ga. — 1. Atrium Health Navicent nurses enjoy pet therapy for National Nurses Week. It's National Nurses Week and Atrium Health Navicent invited some furry friends to help nurses relax, but also to say 'thank you' for all they do. Nurses got to pet and play with pups from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Monday morning.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tucker High School told CBS46 on Wednesday morning that the air conditioner problem has been fixed in the majority of the buildings. However, there are some areas that still don’t have significant air. Portable air conditioners are now being used and school officials are monitoring...
