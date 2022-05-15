ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Gov. Kemp kicks off campaign bus tour in Marietta

CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds show up for abortion rally in downtown...

www.cbs46.com

FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Ga. lieutenant governor candidate Jones hasn't disclosed campaign flights

A Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor acknowledged he has been flying to campaign events on his family’s private plane without yet disclosing any donations or expenses related to the flights in campaign finance filings. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a campaign spokesperson for state Sen. Burt Jones said...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

On the campaign trail with Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With 435 lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, it can be hard for members of Congress to distinguish themselves from their colleagues. to stand out. Not so with Marjorie Taylor Greene. The first-term Republican from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District is a one-woman headline-making machine.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Record 380,000 Georgians have already voted in 2022 primary election

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is officially eight days away from the Primary election in Georgia, and voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. A record 380,000 people in the state have already cast their ballots. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office says that’s a 155% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — After a two-year hiatus, the southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park!. In 2020, Atlanta’s main fireworks celebration in Centennial Olympic Park was canceled as COVID-19 cases jumped across Georgia and surrounding states. Fireworks shows in Buckhead, Marietta and Stone Mountain were also canceled in efforts to reduce large crowds.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family of Buffalo shooting victim speaks as vigil held in metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the victims of Saturday’s deadly supermarket shooting in New York has ties to metro Atlanta. Three days after her cousin, Pearl Young, was gunned down, Jerri Young Washington, of Douglasville, said her prayer is that she doesn’t become what she and her family have experienced.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County, faith leaders team up to distribute 5,000 boxes of food

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Faith leaders in DeKalb County have teamed up with the county officials to give away 5,000 boxes of groceries this Saturday. Those boxes will include fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, and 10-pounds of chicken. "High food prices continue to plague working families and senior citizens struggling to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta city councilmember looks for support in Amtrak train expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Atlanta city councilmember is hoping more routes will be added to Amtrak train service in Georgia, including high-speed trains. Right now at the Midtown Atlanta Amtrak station, there are only two trains coming in per day, and their schedule is limited to five days a week.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Metro Atlanta is riding the wrong bus into the future

We are in a moment in time when we can transform our region with a world-class transit network thanks in large part to the $1.3 trillion federal infrastructure investment, but for a reason that makes little sense virtually every proposed transit line being proposed for metro Atlanta has switched from being heavy or light rail to “bus rapid transit,” or BRT.
ATLANTA, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Floyd County clueless about its cut from new baseball stadium naming rights. Gas prices nothing to get pumped about. This election, the court cases are coming before the vote. Peaks & Valleys.

Stadium naming rights deal confirmed — but don’t ask Floyd County about it. For six weeks, we’ve filed open records requests and had a steady email stream in search of what the new naming rights deal for the home of the Rome Braves means to Floyd County taxpayers. For example, the county earned $17,165 last fiscal year in naming rights fees alone when State Mutual Insurance was still sponsor.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia May 9-15

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atrium Health Navicent nurses enjoy pet therapy for National Nurses Week. It's National Nurses Week and Atrium Health Navicent invited some furry friends to help nurses relax, but also to say 'thank you' for all they do. Nurses got to pet and play with pups from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Monday morning.
MACON, GA

