ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

By Adam Duke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQxq3_0fea2m5B00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gunman who killed 10 people Saturday in a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location was live-streaming on the internet, authorities said in a press conference.

Live-streaming service Twitch has confirmed the shooter used the service to broadcast the incident.

Twitch sent the following to News 4:

We are devastated to hear about the shooting that took place this afternoon in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts go out to the community impacted by this tragedy. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents. The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content.”

Twitch

Governor Hochul condemned the live-streaming of the incident and demanded vigilance on the part of social media platforms when it comes to monitoring content.

A Twitch spokesperson said teams are “vigorously monitoring” to ensure the live broadcast or related content is not being re-streamed and that the service is cooperating with law enforcement.

The spokesperson also said Twitch is not aware of any VODs, or videos on demand, allowing users to access the broadcast and said the stream was removed less than two minutes after the violence started.

Latest news on Buffalo mass shooting

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Buffalo, NY
    Sports
    Buffalo, NY
    Crime & Safety
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    NPR

    Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

    The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
    News 8 WROC

    Ten dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Police said he shot 11 Black and two white victims before surrendering to […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Live Streaming#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
    Syracuse.com

    Woman, 32, from Syracuse among 10 dead in Buffalo shooting

    Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman who lived in the Syracuse area was among the 10 people shot in a racist attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Roberta Drury, 32, was killed when a man opened fire at the supermarket on Saturday, Drury’s sister Amanda Drury confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
    SYRACUSE, NY
    cnycentral.com

    Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

    Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
    ROCHESTER, NY
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Public Safety
    NewsBreak
    Twitch
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    spectrumlocalnews.com

    Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

    It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
    BUFFALO, NY
    hotnewhiphop.com

    Justin Bieber Comments On Buffalo Shooting During Concert In NY

    Justin Bieber spoke about the recent shooting in Buffalo during a concert in the city, just hours after the tragedy. The pop star labeled racism "diabolical" while pausing his performance to discuss the incident. “There’s so much division in this world,” Bieber told the crowd, in a video shared on...
    BUFFALO, NY
    News Channel 34

    News Channel 34

    5K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    1M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

     https://binghamtonhomepage.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy