(Manhattan) -- Kansas State head soccer coach Mike Dibbini hired Matt Smith as the program’s assistant coach/goalkeeper coach on Wednesday. In a release, Dibbini said, “"The staff and players couldn't be more excited to add Matt Smith to our coaching staff. He brings a wealth of Big 12 coaching experience with goalkeepers and coaching in general. With the addition, I can say we just don't have solid, experienced coaches in place, but I feel like we have a staff that is in place to guide this program into its next phase.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO