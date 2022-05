Two Tennessee men have been arrested in connection to a violent robbery and home invasion that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says 34-year-old Dustin Parks an 27-year-old Stephen Jurkowski were arrested in their hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee on Tuesday in connection to the robbery, which happened back on May 4.

