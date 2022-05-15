ABC 27 donates $10,000 to Big Brother, Big Sister of the Big Bend

ABC 27 is helping to make a positive impact in the lives of our local youth with a donation of $10,000 donation to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Big Bend. The check was presented by ABC 27 General Manager Matt Brown and accepting on behalf of Big Brother, Big Sister was CEO Molly Lord and Tallahassee Soccer Club Founder and President Chris Petley.

Hundreds of kids in our local area are on a growing wait-list to be matched with a big brother or big sister. And with this donation recruiting efforts to create more matches can be accomplished.

ABC 27 along with the support of the Scripps Howard Foundation have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for organizations like Big Brother, Big Sister of the Big Bend. With all the proceeds going towards enriching the futures of so many children right here in our own backyard.

MOLLY LORD/CEO BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF THE BIG BEND: “Not only just making the match but making sure the match is thriving is the component we make sure we’re putting all of our efforts in. And just checking back in with them and what we can help do to support them on their journey. And how we can build their relationships.”

RHONE FRANCIS/FATHER OF CHILD IN BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER: “Being a role model is what we’re trying to teach our kids to give back. Because they once needed help, so now you have to give back and help someone else.

For more information on how you can get involved with Big Brother, Big Sister of the Big Bend


