I hope you are having a great weekend. SBA Testing Begins Monday May 16th: Students in grades 3-8 will begin state testing tomorrow in ELA and Math. Your student and their teachers have been working hard to master the skills on these assessments all year. We appreciate your partnership in making sure they come to school well rested and ready to do their best over the course of the next few days.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO