Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City wins girls soccer regular-season finale

By Kevin Ryans
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo — Jefferson City girls soccer defeated...

California, Tolton and Hallsville win district titles

WATCH: Highlights from area district championships. California made school history, winning its first-ever district championship 7-5 over Eldon. Meanwhile, Father Tolton won its Class 3 district championship over South Callaway, and for the first time since 2018, Hallsville is going to the state tournament. The Indians won an 4-2 thriller in eight innings over Macon to win its district title.
HALLSVILLE, MO
Mark Ross named new Southern Boone football coach

ASHLAND — Southern Boone High School is turning its football program over to Mark Ross. The school named Ross its new head football coach Monday. He replaces Trent Tracy, who was recently named the school's new activities director. "I am extremely excited to be the new head football coach...
ASHLAND, MO
24 Missouri Powerball players to split $50,000 prize

ARNOLD, Mo. – A group of people playing the Powerball won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at Dierbergs in Arnold. The 24 players plan to split the prize evenly. That means each player should get around $2,083. The winning ticket was purchased for the April 23rd drawing. Their ticket matched four white-ball numbers, as well […]
ARNOLD, MO
Missing central Missouri woman could be heading to St. Louis with non-custodial son

FULTON, Mo. — A missing Fulton, Missouri, woman with schizophrenia may be on her way to St. Louis with her non-custodial son, police said Tuesday. According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, Gladys Bowers, 68, was reported missing last Monday morning, May 8, from the residential care facility where she lives. She hasn't been seen since and did not take her medication with her.
FULTON, MO
Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Hail up to one inch in diameter possible overnight in central Missouri

Large hail and heavy rain is possible overnight in mid-Missouri, including in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle that a large cluster of storms are expected to arrive in the listening area between 1 and 5 tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, adding that large hail up to one inch in diameter is possible.
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

(Fulton, MO) – Police in central Missouri’s Fulton have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 68-year-old woman. Gladys Bowers left her residential care facility without taking her medication and is believed to have traveled to the St. Louis area with her non-custodial son. She’s a black female, five-foot-seven, about 150 pounds, wears a blonde wig, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, and white shoes. She suffers from schizophrenia with auditory and visual hallucinations and is known to be violent. Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1.
FULTON, MO
Jefferson City church recalls destructive tornado 3 years later

JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard. The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
MoDOT closes busy bridge in Webster County for repairs

NEAR MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent floods have kept the Missouri Department of Transportation busy in the 21 counties they serve in southwest Missouri. “We’ve had about 75 roads closed in our part of southwest Missouri and spent about $250,000 because of the recent flooding,” said Darin Hamelink, the MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer for the area.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Missouri State Fair Announces Grandstand Performers

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
SEDALIA, MO
Vocation director for Diocese of JC to join Helias Catholic as chaplain next school year

JEFFERSON CITY - Father Paul Clark will join the Helias Catholic High School community as the school’s chaplain for the 2022-23 school year. “We’re happy to welcome Father Clark to the Helias Catholic family and looking forward to the positive presence he’ll offer our young people as we work toward our vision of building a community of saints and scholars for Christ,” Helias Catholic President John Knight said.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

