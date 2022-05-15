ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCET

Rare Photos from the Los Angeles County Fair's 100 Years

The Los Angeles County Fair turns 100 this year. It first opened in Pomona on October 17, 1922, when nearly 50,000 people walked through the entry gates of the inaugural fair. Earlier that year, a group of Pomona businessmen and civic leaders transformed a 40-acre beet and barley field into a fairground with a grandstand, a barn, race track and exhibit tents to promote "the agricultural, horticultural and animal husbandry interest of the great Southwest," according to the group's original charter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
Page Six

Woody Harrelson urges people to get ‘higher’ as he opens cannabis dispensary

Woody Harrelson is living the high life. The beloved actor took the plunge and opened his very own cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday. The pot-loving star has long been vocal in his support of the legalization of marijuana and industrial hemp, way before it gained traction and caught the eye of government officials. Harrelson founded the dispensary — named The Woods WeHo — alongside Erba Markets founder Devon Wheeler. The pair worked with comedian Bill Maher, Jay Handal, and designer Thomas Schoos to bring the store to life. The legal cannabis apothecary will also include a consumption lounge in its backyard. The...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Lottery
mynewsla.com

Woman Serving Life Charged with Running Stolen Identities Ring

Federal authorities arrested five people Tuesday allegedly linked to a Los Angeles-based ring that obtained at least $2 million in California unemployment insurance benefits by using stolen identities, some of which belonged to California prison inmates. The arrests stemmed from a 39-count indictment that charges 13 defendants with using stolen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Not again: Gas prices at Beverly Grove station well over $7

Gas prices at one Beverly Grove station are well over $7 Monday, perhaps an omen for the rest of Southern California.A Mobile station at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, near the Beverly Center, advertised $7.29 for a gallon of regular gas, another 10 centers for Special grade gas, and $7.49 for Super + gas. On average, a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is at $6.03. This is the 19th day in a row that LA County gas prices have continued their relentless rise, and its the first time they've surpassed $6 since April 1.In Ventura and Orange Counties, that price is just cents cheaper, at $6.02 and $6.01, respectively. In the Inland Empire, the average price is at $5.93.Gas prices across the country also remain high, rising 1.8 cents to a record $4.47, but California still claims the dubious honor of having the highest gas prices in the country, according to the Automobile Club.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA’s Best Carnitas Tacos Get a New Home at El Momo in Monterey Park

Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
mynewsla.com

Average LA County Gas Price Hits Record High

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to a record Wednesday, increasing 2.3 cents to $6.089. The average price has risen for 21 consecutive days, increasing 31.5 cents, including 3.7 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.8 cents more than one week ago, 28.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.914 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gift cards worth $20,000 stolen from Sam's Club locations across SoCal

CORONA, Calif. - The search for three suspects in connection with the theft of $20,000 worth of Sam's Club gift cards across Southern California. According to police, video footage appears to show a male suspect stealing a woman's wallet at an Albertson's off Ontario on May 13. That same day,...
CORONA, CA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

McDonald's, Wendy's sued over burger sizes

LOS ANGELES - Both Wendy's and McDonald's are being sued over the size of their burgers. This comes after a similar lawsuit was filed against Burger King. The same person filed all three class-action lawsuits, claiming Wendy's and McDonald's both exaggerate the size of several of their burgers. The plaintiffs...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy