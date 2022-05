A 30-year-old transient was charged Wednesday with beating another homeless man to death with a skateboard in Anaheim last year. Daniel Ramos Salazar was charged with a felony count of voluntary manslaughter with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Salazar did not enter a plea at his arraignment hearing in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on Wednesday, but was ordered to return to court June 2 for arraignment.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO