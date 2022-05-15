ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Explorers move to 2-0 on the season

By CONNOR RYAN Sioux City Explorers
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pair of home runs off the bats of Nate Samson and Nick Franklin provided the Sioux City Explorers' pitching staff with enough run support on Saturday night to down the Kansas City Monarchs 4-2. Kansas City jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Pete Kozma...

