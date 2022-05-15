ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins top Brewers 9-3

TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3. Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

Rogers allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter. A day after leaving early because of stomach discomfort, Avisaíl García singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid.

Solo homers from Aguilar and Soler and Anderson’s two-run shot against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer in the fourth helped the Marlins erase a 1-0 deficit.

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

