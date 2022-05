PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bozeman Bucks are back in Fort Myers for the first time since 2019. Coach Jeff Patton and his guys, traveling down late Monday night and arriving here around 3:30 Tuesday morning. The coach says as teenage boys do, his guys slept in before heading out to lunch and hitting the practice field at Estero High School in the early afternoon. The Bucks, the top seed of the four teams in the semifinals, are set to face four seed Dixie Wednesday at 4 eastern in the 1a state semi’s. Coach Patton says Tuesday’s practice wasn’t so much about changing anything, more so tightening things up and adjusting to the Southwest Florida weather.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO