ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Loveloud Festival returns to SLC after two-year COVID hiatus

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiutK_0feZtsnQ00

SALT LAKE CITY — The Loveloud Festival has returned to Salt Lake City after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.

The LGBTQ+ charity concert had an all-star lineup of artists taking the stage at the Vivint Arena Saturday, including WILLOW, David Archuleta and the Neon Trees, as well as other artists from Utah like Mat and Savanna Shaw and Silver Cup.

“Loveloud is a celebration of the beautiful multiplicity of sexual orientations and gender identities," said Troy Williams, the executive director of Equality Utah. "And it's really a way for us to let young people know that you are loved, you are valued and you are powerful.”

Dan Reynolds, from the band Imagine Dragons, founded the Loveloud Foundation in 2017. Reynolds was raised a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and went to school at BYU. He is straight, but he credits Tyler Glenn, with Neon Trees, for the start of Loveloud. The two have been friends since their days performing in the Provo club scene, and Reynolds said Glenn helped him understand the need to bring communities and families together to talk about what it means to unconditionally love the LGBTQ+ youth.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had originally planned on speaking, but because he has COVID-19 , Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson spoke to the crowd at Saturday's festival. She expressed her and Cox's support for LGBTQ+ youth, in light of the Utah State Legislature recently voting to override the governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender children from participating in school sports .

“Supporting people, loving people, understanding people, that's not a partisan issue,” said Henderson. “This is something that should be across party lines. We should be caring, and we shouldn't be judgmental and harsh and mean about people.”

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

This structure will remain after the rest of the Utah State Prison is torn down

SALT LAKE CITY — In David Amott's eyes, the Utah State Prison chapel isn't just a church; it's a symbol of the Utah community and reformation. "It's about the people of Utah who donated the money to make sure that this building was constructed ... and how this wonderful synergy was created in the 1950s and early '60s to discuss this thing amongst the people on the inside of the prison and the people on the outside," said Amott, the executive director of Preservation Utah. "Together, they really made a space that will make a difference."
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Players Returning From Latter-day Saint Missions In 2022

PROVO, Utah – Returning missionaries are crucial to constructing BYU football rosters. Student-athletes that serve two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have always been at the core of how BYU operates. Even though many programs around the nation claim what BYU does with missions...
PROVO, UT
8newsnow.com

Allegiant announces new, nonstop route to Provo, Utah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it’s offering new nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah beginning Aug. 18. The Las Vegas-based air carrier is offering an introductory one-way fare of $29 if you book a flight by Thursday, May 19, and fly before Jan. 26, 2023.
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Reynolds
Person
David Archuleta
Person
Troy Williams
Person
Tyler Glenn
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Deidre Henderson
ABC4

UDOT debuts new Bangerter Highway interchanges

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah drivers can enjoy three new Bangerter Highway interchanges this week as the roadways celebrate full completion. Beginning construction in May 2020, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the project is now fully finished along these Bangerter Highway interchanges — 6200 South in West Jordan/Taylorsville, 10400 South in South Jordan and […]
RIVERTON, UT
ksl.com

Why this one county in Utah is now up to medium risk for COVID-19

PARK CITY — Utah is no longer solidly green on the nation's COVID-19 map with only low community levels of the virus now that Summit County's case counts and hospitalizations are up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Summit County's medium status, the only yellow on...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Racism#Willow#Equality Utah#The Loveloud Foundation#Byu#Lgbtq Youth
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Hires Amber Whiting As Head Coach

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has its new head coach in place for the Big 12 era. Amber Whiting will take over for Jeff Judkins, who announced his retirement after a 21-year run last April. Whiting comes to BYU from Burley High School in Idaho, where she led her program to a state championship in 2022.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kslnewsradio.com

In some instances, children as young as age 10 can work in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s is paying $14 an hour for full-time 14-year-old workers. Did you know children as young as 10 are legally allowed to work some jobs in Utah?. Eric Olson of the Utah Labor Commission (who grew up on a farm in a rural community), joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain the rules for workers under 16 in the state. Debbie says let kids be kids. Olson says put them to work. “Who do think mows your lawn?” he asked.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy