ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital is building a brand new pediatric and adolescent specialty care clinic in the Village of Ashwaubenon. Announced on Tuesday, Bellin Health will be building the new facility near the corner of Wisconsin 172 and Ashland Avenue. The new building will house the future Bellin Health Adolescent Team, the first in the area. The team will address the healthcare needs of teens and adolescents.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO