Charlotte, NC

Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic’s goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute.

Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

