ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Courtney Vandersloot helps Sky hold off Lynx 82-78

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored five of her 16 points in the final 38 seconds and the Chicago Sky held off the Minnesota Lynx 82-78 on Saturday night.

Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago (2-1) an 80-76 lead with 38 seconds left and added two free throws 15 seconds later.

Emma Meesseman finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for the Sky. Azura Stevens added 14 points. Candace Parker had 11 points.

Reserve Nikolina Milic topped the Lynx (0-4) with 18 points. Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Moriah Jefferson finished with 16 points and five assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Lynx seeking answers after another 0-4 start to season

This definitely wasn't the start that the Minnesota Lynx envisioned to their season — the final of Sylvia Fowles' career. For the second consecutive year the Lynx have lost their first four games. They hope they can turn things around the way they did last season when Cheryl Reeve's team finished 22-10 and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Associated Press

Lynx to face Aces on the road

Minnesota Lynx (1-4, 1-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-1, 3-0 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Minnesota Lynx. Las Vegas finished 13-3 at home and 11-4 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Aces gave up 80.2 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Klimala helps Red Bulls earn wild 3-3 draw with Fire

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri and the New York Red Bulls’ Patryk Klimala put the finishing touches on a wild 3-3 draw on Wednesday. Shaqiri’s third goal of the season came in the 89th minute to give Chicago (2-5-6) a 1-0 lead, but Klimala answered during stoppage time with his fourth goal of the campaign to grab the tie.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks travel to take on the Storm

Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (2-3, 1-3 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Los Angeles Sparks. Seattle finished 21-11 overall and 9-6 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Storm averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.4 last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Atlanta Dream to host Washington Mystics Friday

Washington Mystics (4-1, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (4-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream host the Washington Mystics. Atlanta went 4-12 at home and 6-9 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Dream shot 41.7% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moriah Jefferson
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
The Associated Press

Golden State takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 214. WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Warriors lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Connecticut Sun to square off against the Indiana Fever Friday

Indiana Fever (2-4, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever. Connecticut finished 12-3 in Eastern Conference action and 15-1 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Sky#The Minnesota Lynx
The Associated Press

Wednesday Sports in Brief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday, saying the school was “buying” players with name, image and likeness deals. The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year. While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy