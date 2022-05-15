ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Smith drives away on restart to win Trucks race at Kansas

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fue21_0feZr3NO00
1 of 3

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Zane Smith drove away from pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Majeski on a restart with nine laps to go at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for his third NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season.

The 22-year-old Smith, who moved from GMS Racing to Front Row Motorsports earlier this year, was slicing through lapped traffic with a comfortable cushion on the rest of the field when Dean Thompson crashed in the closing laps.

It didn’t matter one bit.

Smith chose the inside lane and launched away from the pack on the restart to add to his season-opening win at Daytona and his victory at Circuit of the Americas. Majeski was second and Grant Enfinger third while Nemechek, the winner last weekend at Darlington, got a terrible jump on the final restart and wound up sixth.

“Just so cool. That was one of my easier ones I’ve ever had to win,” Smith said, “but that late-race restart scared me a little bit. Good thing I didn’t have another one there because I’m stuck in fourth (gear), so sorry about no burnout.”

As for Nemechek?

“I spun tires. Didn’t get a good push from behind. It’s on me,” he said. “I spun the tires. That’s pretty much it.”

Majeski’s career-best Truck Series finish came a week after finishing fourth at Darlington.

“We were really close,” he said. “We kept easing on the adjustments all night, getting the balance better on every run. ... We’ve been really hitting it off this year. It’s been a ton of fun.”

Chandler Smith was fourth and Christian Eckes finished fifth.

Corey Heim, the 19-year-old from Georgia, bounced back from a crash in the ARCA race earlier Saturday to win the opening stage. The surprise winner at Atlanta was never challenged after getting past Nemechek for the race lead.

Heim then spent the second stage chasing Smith, who cruised to his fourth stage win, before his night went awry. Heim’s engine began causing problems and he slapped the wall while running sixth in the final stage.

On the move throughout the first two stages was Stewart Friesen, whose trip from the back of the field wasn’t nearly as frustrating as his trip to Kansas. Friesen had so many travel woes — he spent the previous night in a New York City airport — that he wasn’t due in time to qualify, so Bubba Wallace climbed into the No. 52 for practice and time trials.

Friesen’s flight landed about the time that Wallace qualified fifth, but the driver switch sent him to the rear for the start.

Carson Hocevar, another 19-year-old who ran second at Bristol and was runner-up again last week at Darlington, once more found himself in contention for his first win. But when a caution flew with just over 40 laps to go, an uncontrolled tire on pit road resulted in a penalty that sent Hocevar to the rear and dashed his chances.

Friesen wound up 14th while Hocevar finished right behind him in 15th.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Why Losing Kyle Busch Would Be 'Monstrous Disappointment' to Toyota Racing Boss

Will Kyle Busch drive Toyotas for Joe Gibbs Racing next season?. That answer remains unknown as Busch and Gibbs team officials continue discussions about renewing Busch’s contract for 2023. One key player in the situation—Toyota Racing Development—is working diligently to keep the Gibbs-Busch partnership active. “One driver...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To His Teammate's Win Sunday

The AdventHealth 400 was a big day for Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing Team as Kurt Busch won the race while he finished 10th. Wallace and Busch celebrated Busch's win together with the 23XI Racing team at Kansas Speedway yesterday. But today, Wallace wanted to give his teammate another shoutout.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Atlanta, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Kansas City, KS
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
DURANT, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Crystal Marsh, the Girlfriend of NASCAR Pro, Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman’s racing isn’t the only thing drawing his fans to NASCAR this season. Ever since the stock car racing pro revealed his relationship in late 2021, fans have been grappling for a glimpse of Alex Bowman’s girlfriend. Crystal Marsh has made the occasional appearance on his official social media and at his racing events. She has kept a low profile online, making NASCAR followers more curious about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Crystal Marsh wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Stewart Friesen
Person
Corey Heim
Person
Chandler Smith
Person
Ty Majeski
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: May 2022 (Kansas Speedway)

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track hosted the AdventHealth 400. View the Kansas penalty report below. During the event, Justin Haley had a wheel come off his machine. He becomes the latest driver and team to be handed a stiff penalty for the loss of a wheel.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Washington

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch Wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott Stays on Top

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott still No. 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ladies and gentlemen, we have another new race winner. For the 11th time in 13 races this season, a different driver ended the day in victory lane. This time it was Kurt Busch, driving a Jordan Brand-sponsored Toyota for 23XI Racing, picking up his 34th career win. He passed his brother Kyle Busch and defending champion Kyle Larson in the final 25 laps to earn the win.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gms Racing#Auto Racing#Trucks#Ap#Front Row Motorsports#Daytona#Circuit Of The Americas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy