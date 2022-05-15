Bike rodeo at Fernbank Park teaches kids about bike and helmet safety

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local valedictorian was accepted into at least 75 colleges with more than $517,000 in scholarship offers. Jah'Miyah Young, 17, graduated from Shroder High School with a 4.8 GPA last week. (Because she took AP classes, she's graded on a five-point scale). On the same day she graduated, she learned she had been accepted into her dream school: Xavier University of Louisiana.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO