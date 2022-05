HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body near Rio Dell. The victim is said to be a man in his 40’s found dead inside a tent along the Eel River, off Edwards Drive, over the weekend. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine […] The post RIO DELL BODY FOUND appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

RIO DELL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO