BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was booked back into prison on a second-degree murder charge after the victim died in the hospital. The Baton Rouge Police Department says 20-year-old Edmond Revelle was arrested on a murder charge for the involvement in the death of 18-year-old Hayes Sellers. Police said Revelle used his fist to hit Sellers after Sellers tried to stop a fight in a church parking lot on Nebraska Street earlier this month.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO