Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Eugene Springfield Fire conducted wildfire exercises in the Thurston Hills on Wednesday, the first of a half dozen training sessions planned over the next two weeks. "These exercises provide a hands-on training opportunity and are necessary to familiarize our crews with specific areas of our community," according...
NORTH BEND, Ore. - The North Bend Public Library is doing its part to help its residents get out and walk more this summer. They've just kicked off their story walks with two stories posted in walkable areas in the city. One story is at the Ridge Trail at Simpson...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Douglas County has the seventh highest food insecurity rate in the state of Oregon, according to data from Feeding America. About 13,000 people get food through the emergency food network in Douglas County every month. Feeding Umpqua is the organization that stocks local pantries and kitchens...
EUGENE, Ore. — A memorial service is planned for Tom Turner on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022. Tom passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home with family by his side, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety...
SALEM, Ore. - Canada goose goslings collected from Alton Baker Park in Eugene tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, state wildlife officials said. "A larger outbreak is suspected as more sick and dead waterfowl have been observed at the park," the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said. "A red-tailed hawk from Eugene and an osprey collected from Dorena Reservoir (east of Cottage Grove) May 10 have also tested positive."
EUGENE, Ore. - Votes could take a week or more to count due to a 2021 Oregon law allowing ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within 7 days. Votes from drop boxes around the county also had to be collected and returned to the elections office for counting.
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say an electronic device thrown in the trash triggered a bomb squad investigation. Police said the object was reported as suspicious around 4:10 Thursday afternoon. The explosives disposal unit was called in as a precaution to check it out. Officers say the device appeared suspicious...
TOLEDO, Ore. — A school district and mother on the Oregon Coast are in the midst of a years-long court battle over the education of her daughter, who suffers from a rare genetic condition. And while the courts have ruled in the mother’s favor, the school district – citing...
EUGENE, Ore. — Another weekend, another party that required police intervention near the University of Oregon. Eugene Police arrested and cited 64 people in the incident, the latest in a party trend over the past few weeks. This one happened Saturday, May 14, during EPD's heavy patrol in the...
LAKESIDE, Ore. - Lakeside Mayor James Edwards held a Coffee with the Mayor event Monday morning to meet with residents. Sherry Kinsey was on hand during Edward's Coffee with the Mayor this morning. She's running to take his place. Both share very similar concerns particularly beautifying the area by making...
EUGENE, Ore. - Workers at the first Starbucks location in Oregon to unionize are out on strike on Tuesday and plan a rally Wednesday evening. Picketers took to South Willamette Street on Tuesday and again Wednesday. According to a flyer provided by strikers, a similar labor action is taking place...
EUGENE, Ore. - Lane County invites nonprofits and public agencies that did not receive direct funding from the American Rescue Plan to apply for grants from $3 million the county has available. Applications are available online at www.LaneCounty.org/ARPA. A virtual information session will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022...
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. - A high impact crash in Cottage Grove Monday has sent one person to the hospital and South 6th Street is closed in both directions. Just after 10:30 a.m. South Lane EMS responded to the corner of South 6th Street and Harding Place for a two vehicle crash.
NEWBERG, Ore. — Authorities confirmed they have found the remains of Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius who went missing nearly a year ago. Brown, 77, was last seen May 16, 2021 leaving his home near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue. He has memory issues and may have difficulty finding his way home, according to family members.
ROSEBURG, Ore. - Voters in Douglas County faced a ballot question about moving Oregon's border to join Idaho. The Greater Idaho movement submitted enough valid signatures to put a measure on the May 17, 2022, ballot. If the vote is close, it could take a week or more to determine...
NORTH BEND, Ore. - A security breach Thursday at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend led to a police chase down an airport runway. A female suspect got into the airport operations area and stole an airport van. Witness video shows the woman driving down the runway pursued...
EUGENE, Ore. — Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Lane County Sheriff's deputies and Eugene Police officers responded to Spencer Butte Park on S. Willamette St. regarding the report of an armed subject. A caller had advised that a woman was in the park waving a gun around and pointing it...
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The initial results have been released by the Douglas County Elections Office for the May 17, 2022 Midterm Election. So far, voter turnout in the county is at 31.33%, with 27,513 ballots accepted. There are 87,807 active registered voters. Citizens are voting down a measure that...
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County detectives arrested Billy Raymond Edge, 31, of Gates, in connection to a burglary and multiple stolen vehicles, the Sheriff's Office said. The burglary occurred in the 300 block of NW 7th Avenue in Mill City, during August of 2021. Also stolen in the...
EUGENE, Ore. - Rent is high enough without a prospective landlord asking for rent and a deposit - only to prove to be a scam. "We have received several reports of citizens who rented apartments or homes, paying a deposit and often first month’s rent, only to find the property they rented was not actually available," Eugene Police said Monday. "The person who placed the advertisement was not the home’s owner or the property manager of the apartment."
