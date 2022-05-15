Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4' game

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Some Kentucky co-workers who have been playing the lottery together for more than a decade have finally won. Kentucky Lottery officials said 17 co-workers in Frankfort won a $50,000 Powerball prize. The group declined to be named and asked to keep their names and their employer anonymous.
BILOXI, Miss. (JSU Athletics) - The Jackson State University baseball team will end the regular season playing Mississippi Valley State in a three-game, two-city series this weekend. Jackson State will play at Mississippi Valley in Itta Bena Thursday at 3 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s finale will shift...
A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed...
Henry County business owner, Mickey Shelton, always stops on his way to work for coffee and a lottery ticket or two. That routine took a very unusual turn when he bought a very important winning lottery ticket.
The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — She got the wrong lottery ticket, but the result was soooo right. A South Carolina woman asked for a Mega Millions ticket at a convenience store but was given a Powerball ticket instead. It turned out to be a lucrative mistake, as the Irmo resident won $250,000 in the May 2 drawing.
If there was a movie to be made about high school baseball in Mississippi, Stringer wrote the script Tuesday night. Down 3-2, Mississippi State commit and who many could argue is the greatest baseball player to suit up in a Red Devils uniform needed to come through. Jackson Parker delivered.
Man pleads guilty to misusing pandemic relief business loan. A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge for misusing more than $6 million in business loans through a pandemic relief program, prosecutors said. Rather than use the money for his businesses, Christopher Paul Lick admitted using...
A Mississippi District Attorney is warning residents about a recent string of telephone scams falsely claiming that people can pay to avoid arrest for missing jury duty. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said reports of the scams have happened in both Madison and Rankin Counties with the fraudulent callers requesting payment for a missed jury duty summons.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who bought a scratch-off ticket in Raytown won $3 million, according to the Missouri Lottery. Lottery officials said the woman bought the "Millionaire Bucks" Scratchers game at the Valero on Raytown Road. "Oh, my God. My life is about to change," she told...
JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are working to find a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened on Main Street in front of the post office around 4:00 p.m. Police said Fernando Weekly shot into an SUV and injured the man in the vehicle. The victim was able […]
Comments / 0