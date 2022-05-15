ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4' game

By The Associated Press
impact601.com
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

impact601.com

impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (forty, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery player buys $50K Powerball ticket

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes April 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
#Ap#The Mississippi Lottery
impact601.com

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

ICONIC: Parker's moonshot sends Stringer to 2A State Championship

If there was a movie to be made about high school baseball in Mississippi, Stringer wrote the script Tuesday night. Down 3-2, Mississippi State commit and who many could argue is the greatest baseball player to suit up in a Red Devils uniform needed to come through. Jackson Parker delivered.
STRINGER, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi DA: Beware of telephone scams involving payment to avoid arrest for supposed missed jury duty

A Mississippi District Attorney is warning residents about a recent string of telephone scams falsely claiming that people can pay to avoid arrest for missing jury duty. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said reports of the scams have happened in both Madison and Rankin Counties with the fraudulent callers requesting payment for a missed jury duty summons.
MADISON, MS
KMBC.com

Woman wins $3 million after buying Scratchers ticket in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who bought a scratch-off ticket in Raytown won $3 million, according to the Missouri Lottery. Lottery officials said the woman bought the "Millionaire Bucks" Scratchers game at the Valero on Raytown Road. "Oh, my God. My life is about to change," she told...
RAYTOWN, MO
WAPT

'We have to stop this:' Mississippi cracking down on robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are working to find a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened on Main Street in front of the post office around 4:00 p.m. Police said Fernando Weekly shot into an SUV and injured the man in the vehicle. The victim was able […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

