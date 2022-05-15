PGA Championship Merchandise Store Opens To Public

Fans have new souvenirs after shopping at the PGA Championship Merchandise Store in Tulsa.

This weekend, it's open to the public without a ticket before the crowds get here for the championship.

Inside the 50,000-square-foot tent, shoppers have plenty to choose from.

“So, I’m looking at a couple of polos, a hat, but they’ve got everything from Yeti cups, to flags to keychains – it’s huge compared to what I thought it would be,” said Drew Thomas.

It's been a long wait for golf fans in Tulsa.

“Championship week is going to be amazing. There’s a lot of memories everyone is going to have there. The PGA Championship hasn’t been here for 15 years, so there’s a lot to look forward to," said Michael Quirk, PGA.

For a huge golf fan like Drew Thomas, it's more like watching your dreams come true.

"Ever since I came and watched the senior PGA last year, I decided then that I wanted to volunteer for this one," said Thomas.

Next week Thomas will be a course marshal on hole 6.

Before that, he wanted to stop by the pop-up shop to get some items to remember his week on the green.

"But, I’m excited to see all the guys here this week. It’s going to be a lot of fun to be able to see those guys kind of up close and personal after seeing them on tv a lot,” said Thomas.

Organizers said this project took more than a year to accomplish despite supply chain issues and they're glad to see customers enjoying the store.

Michael Quirk is the Senior VP of Merchandise for the PGA. He hopes shoppers find something that can stick with them for life.

"But, I think, what you see in this store, this is what goes with you. Right? So, this is the logo that you’re going to be able to wear for years to come that said I was there, I was a part of it. And that’s what's great about this tent full of memorabilia," said Quirk.

You can get into the merchandise tent without a ticket through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.