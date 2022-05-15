ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

PGA Championship Merchandise Store Opens To Public

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEcQ7_0feZoUUD00

Fans have new souvenirs after shopping at the PGA Championship Merchandise Store in Tulsa.

This weekend, it's open to the public without a ticket before the crowds get here for the championship.

Inside the 50,000-square-foot tent, shoppers have plenty to choose from.

“So, I’m looking at a couple of polos, a hat, but they’ve got everything from Yeti cups, to flags to keychains – it’s huge compared to what I thought it would be,” said Drew Thomas.

It's been a long wait for golf fans in Tulsa.

“Championship week is going to be amazing. There’s a lot of memories everyone is going to have there. The PGA Championship hasn’t been here for 15 years, so there’s a lot to look forward to," said Michael Quirk, PGA.

For a huge golf fan like Drew Thomas, it's more like watching your dreams come true.

"Ever since I came and watched the senior PGA last year, I decided then that I wanted to volunteer for this one," said Thomas.

Next week Thomas will be a course marshal on hole 6.

Before that, he wanted to stop by the pop-up shop to get some items to remember his week on the green.

"But, I’m excited to see all the guys here this week. It’s going to be a lot of fun to be able to see those guys kind of up close and personal after seeing them on tv a lot,” said Thomas.

Organizers said this project took more than a year to accomplish despite supply chain issues and they're glad to see customers enjoying the store.

Michael Quirk is the Senior VP of Merchandise for the PGA. He hopes shoppers find something that can stick with them for life.

"But, I think, what you see in this store, this is what goes with you. Right? So, this is the logo that you’re going to be able to wear for years to come that said I was there, I was a part of it. And that’s what's great about this tent full of memorabilia," said Quirk.

You can get into the merchandise tent without a ticket through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Golf Suites Enjoys Boost From PGA Crowds

Golf fans can practice their swing and grab some drinks at Golf Suites in Jenks. The business has been targeting PGA fans and they've seen a big turnout already. Golf Suites is taking advantage of all the golf buzz around Tulsa and expects to have one of the biggest money-making weeks of all time.
JENKS, OK
Tennis World Usa

Southern Hills, the history of Tulsa golf club

Once dubbed the “oil capital of the world,” Tulsa benefited from black gold for its expansion in the early 20th century. This logically results in the creation of a golf club, the Southern Hills founded in 1936. This club quickly became the scene of major competitions including the...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Championship#Shopping#Sports
Golf.com

Here’s where the next 7 PGA Championships will be played

The 2022 PGA Championship has arrived and is at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., for the first time since 2007, when Tiger Woods claimed his 13th major title. Southern Hills has a rich history and has hosted several U.S. Opens, PGA Championships and several more top pro and amateur events. This specific major was a late addition, as Southern Hills was named the host for 2022 only after the PGA of America decided to move it from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol. The PGA of America named Southern Hills as the replacement in late January 2021, just a couple of weeks after it said it wouldn’t be played at President Donald Trump’s course.
TULSA, OK
Sporting News

PGA Championship concession prices: Why food and beer are way more expensive compared to Masters

The golf world is focused on the PGA Championship this week, and that means everything involved with the year's second major is in the spotlight. The annual tournament, held this year at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of golf's great traditions. There, you'll find a stunning backdrop for high-level golf, replete with towering sycamore trees and lush green grass.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Diner Meets Demand Of PGA Crowds

The PGA Championship has business booming across the city of Tulsa. We caught up with some golf fans grabbing a bite to eat before heading out to Southern Hills. BBD2 Diner Manager Jacob Mix is busy Tuesday morning tending to his customers. Some traveled far and a lot live nearby.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Prepares To Host Ironman Triathlon

The PGA Championship is not the only sporting event taking place in Tulsa this week. Crews in downtown Tulsa are preparing to host thousands of athletes for the Ironman Triathlon. Racers will start checking in on Thursday morning at the "IronMan Village" on the OSU Tulsa Campus. The race is...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

PGA Championship 2022: Southern Hills Weather Plan

It's May in Oklahoma, which means there is a chance that weather could impact the PGA this week. Tournament director Bryan Karns says Oklahoma weather changes the nature of how they plan because they have to prepare for whatever is thrown at them. This time around, spectators won't be dealing...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Prohibited Items At Southern Hills For PGA Championship

The admissions area at the PGA stayed busy Monday, as volunteers and employees kept their eyes out for items that are not allowed. That includes things like coolers, drones and personal golf equipment. Another item being confiscated is wine bottle openers; spectators are not allowed to bring in their own...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rideshare Drivers Busy With PGA Business

Rideshare drivers picking up people for the PGA said business is busier than ever. Drivers said they're picking up a lot of people from hotels and Airbnb's across the Tulsa Metro to drop off at Southern Hills, but they're also getting rideshare requests from all over the city. The PGA...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Students Learn About Jobs In Golf Industry

As golfers play their final practice rounds and prepare for tomorrow's tournament, the PGA is busy sharing opportunities with high school and college aged kids. "We want to create the base for what the industry can provide," said Rachel Mabee, PGA Works Program Lead. On Wednesday, PGA Works, the inclusion...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy