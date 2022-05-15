ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Fido & Friends 5k Run/Walk raises money for ECCHA

By Maria Blough
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Carson Park in Eau Claire was filled with four-legged friends Saturday...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Students visit Sunnyview Schoolhouse, get lesson from the past

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Students at Regis High School got a hands-on lesson in math and history Wednesday afternoon. Regis High School math classes took a field trip Wednesday to the Chippewa Valley Museum’s Sunnyview Schoolhouse in Carson Park to experience what learning used to be like. Students toured...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie Market Food Co-op plans for new Eau Claire store

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Menomonie Market Food Co-op is announcing they have entered a purchase agreement with the City of Eau Claire for the southern half of City Block 7. According to a media release by Menomonie Market Food Co-op, the Co-op intends to use the land to build a new, expanded grocery store and deli. The new store is slated to open in the fall of 2023.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
County
Eau Claire County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Pets & Animals
Eau Claire, WI
Society
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
Eau Claire County, WI
Pets & Animals
Eau Claire County, WI
Lifestyle
WEAU-TV 13

Agnes’ Table hosts fundraiser for the family of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls community continues to show its support for the family of 10-year-old Lily Peters who was killed in April. Agnes’ Table, a food pantry and community kitchen in downtown Chippewa Falls, hosted a spaghetti lunch and ticket raffle fundraiser for Peters’ family.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

RYAN KARLS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Ryan Karls for the Sunshine Award. Ryan is an 8th grade student at DeLong Middle School. If you peek into the classrooms at DeLong, you will see numerous Sunshine Awards adorning the walls. This is due to Ryan’s kindness and generosity. He has taken time to nominate many staff members at DeLong and now we want to recognize him. He brightens our days with his smile and constant kindness. Ryan works hard each day and is a wonderful student. He shows compassion for others and will always stop for a quick hello when he passes by. Ryan has made DeLong a better place. Ryan, the staff at DeLong wishes you all the best as you move on to high school. At DeLong, we have a saying…”Once a Knight, Always a Knight.” Thank you, Ryan, for being an incredible Knight!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TIANNA HUBER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Tianna Huber for the Sunshine Award. Tianna is one of my son’s special education teachers and she has been his teacher since his freshman year. This past Saturday she and Courtney Erickson took time out of their schedule to assure that the special education kids had a prom to remember. The two of them took a group of special education students out to eat, went to take pictures, then had them back to celebrate prom in Bloomer. They went above and beyond to assure that “their” kids had the same experience as all the other kids. I cannot begin to tell you the difference they make in these kids’ lives.
BLOOMER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#Fun Run#Fido Friends#Eccha#Weau
WEAU-TV 13

JOANNE NELSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Joanne is a bright light. She always has a kind word for people she meets throughout the day. She is a caring and positive person and always sees the good in things. If you have met Joanne, you are her “Chum”. We need more people like Joanne in this world. We are lucky to have her as a co-worker and a friend.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools receives donation for quadplex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Prevail Bank recently donated $5,000 to Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools to help build “a destination athletic facility that will enhance to school district programming and community revenue.”. The quadplex facility will include two baseball diamonds and two softball diamonds with synthetic turf infields and outfields,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Children see rise in mental health struggles

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Medical experts are noticing a trend from the past two years: a rise in adolescent cases of anxiety and depression. “The pandemic just kind of exploded the mental health crisis,” said Dr. Marcie Billings. Dr. Marcie Billings at Mayo Clinic says mental health crises...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two dominant softball teams meet in Eau Claire. Plus, on the baseball diamond Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa falls battle it out, North walks it off against Hudson, and Regis claims the conference crown.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire’s Downtown Theater to begin showing new releases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Downtown Theater in Eau Claire will begin showing new movies Memorial Day weekend. The announcement from Micon Cinemas, the owner of the theater, will mean the end of a nearly three-decade stretch as a second-run theater, meaning the theater didn’t show the newest theatrical releases.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Name of 23-year-old missing man released in Menomonie suspected drowning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department released an additional update on Wednesday evening regarding a suspected drowning Tuesday in Menomonie, Wis. According to a media release by the Menomonie Police Department, the missing man in the suspected drowning has been identified as 23-year-old Louis Y Adorno Burgos. Currently the...
MENOMONIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy