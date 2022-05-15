The Amarillo By Morning Lions Club showed appreciation, Fire Station 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday The Amarillo By Morning Lions Club (AMLC) showed appreciation for the Fire Station 13.

“And that’s kinda the way are firefighters are, I know when they go to answer the call they’re not thinking what kind of heroes they’ll be, they’re thinking what will they need to do when they get there,” said Sidney Hooper, Member Of Amarillo By Morning Lions Club.

The AMLC’s goal was to show appreciation for local responders during this event. AMLC cooked burgers for everyone and the firefighters were on hand to give tours and meet the community.