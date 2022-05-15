ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The Amarillo By Morning Lions Club showed appreciation, Fire Station 13

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday The Amarillo By Morning Lions Club (AMLC) showed appreciation for the Fire Station 13.

“And that’s kinda the way are firefighters are, I know when they go to answer the call they’re not thinking what kind of heroes they’ll be, they’re thinking what will they need to do when they get there,” said Sidney Hooper, Member Of Amarillo By Morning Lions Club.

The AMLC’s goal was to show appreciation for local responders during this event. AMLC cooked burgers for everyone and the firefighters were on hand to give tours and meet the community.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Olympians visit Borger students, open Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by organizers, Olympians Elizabeth Beisel and Rowdy Gaines will visit area youth for the 2022 “Make a Splash” tour presented by Phillips 66. Throughout Wednesday, the athletes will visit local elementary schools in Borger and Stinnett for student meetings and Q&A sessions. Organizers with the tour described that Beisel and […]
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon Drive traffic down to 1 lane after wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to reports from MyHighPlains.com crew, traffic moving northbound on Canyon Drive was condensed to one lane by around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday after a crash. MyHighPlains.com crew reported that traffic appeared to be at a near standstill from 45th through 26th Streets, as emergency services worked to respond to the accident. […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police reports crackdown on street racing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported on Wednesday a crackdown on the “dangerous behavior” of street racing which officers are “committed to stopping.” According to the APD, police are checking vehicle speeds in areas where crashes often occur, with officers assigned to watch for street racing and cars gathered together to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KGNC celebrates 100th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-KGNC announced on Wednesday they will host a celebration for the 100th anniversary of the station. Three members will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm at the KGNC building, located at 3505 Olsen Blvd. The event announcement said it will feature special guests […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Kcit#Amlc#Morning Lions Club
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 12 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,903 cases, 754 deaths, […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

U.S. Rep. Jackson announces winners of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 announced Wednesday that two local students were honored through the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, highlighting work from high school students throughout District 13. According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jessica Jewell Starrett, a senior at Randall […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pampa resident dead after rollover east of Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fatal accident Sunday evening in Hutchinson County, east of Borger. According to a news release, a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on SH 152 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday around five miles east of Borger. For an unknown […]
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

United Supermarkets starts donation campaign for Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets announced a campaign Tuesday, which aims to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. According to a news release from the supermarket chain, the donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The campaign will run in United Supermarkets chain stores throughout Texas and New Mexico, including United […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Perryton man reappointed to state board

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Abbott has reappointed a Perryton man to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott has reappointed David Landis to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees. Landis serves as the […]
PERRYTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy