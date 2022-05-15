One Arrested, One Wounded in South Side Shooting

Maria De Jesus Trevino, age 91, of Holland, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Maria was born on December 14, 1930, in Harlingen, Texas. She was the third of five children. Maria came from a family of migrant workers and through that experience, she became a woman of fortitude and strong work ethic. Maria brought her family to Holland in 1966 and raised her six beautiful children with the help of her sisters, and brothers-in-law. Maria was a God-fearing woman and passed her faith on to her children and grandchildren. She was a current member of Cornerstone Tabernacle in Holland where she attended with her granddaughter. She enjoyed thrift store shopping, walking to all of her destinations, and riding the Max Bus. Maria also loved feeding her hummingbirds and enjoyed being in nature. She was loved by all that knew her and will truly be missed.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO