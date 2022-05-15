ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Arrested, One Wounded in South Side Shooting

By Gary Stevens
927thevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 14, 2022) – As the Tulip Time Festival Volksparade was winding down on Saturday afternoon, police were busy with a shooting incident on the South Side. According to Holland Department of Public Safety Police Services Captain Bob Buursma, officers and...

927thevan.com

Holland Woman Hurt in I-196 Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 16, 2022) – A 27-year-old Holland woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Hudsonville on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tammanga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to westbound I-196 near the M-6 junction around 3:15 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist drove her 2008 Chrysler Aspen off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle smacked a guardrail and rolled down an enbankment before landing on its side.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Maria Trevino

Maria De Jesus Trevino, age 91, of Holland, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Maria was born on December 14, 1930, in Harlingen, Texas. She was the third of five children. Maria came from a family of migrant workers and through that experience, she became a woman of fortitude and strong work ethic. Maria brought her family to Holland in 1966 and raised her six beautiful children with the help of her sisters, and brothers-in-law. Maria was a God-fearing woman and passed her faith on to her children and grandchildren. She was a current member of Cornerstone Tabernacle in Holland where she attended with her granddaughter. She enjoyed thrift store shopping, walking to all of her destinations, and riding the Max Bus. Maria also loved feeding her hummingbirds and enjoyed being in nature. She was loved by all that knew her and will truly be missed.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

