EAST HELENA — Butte Central needed a victory under the lights to stay relevant in the state tournament hunt and East Helena would have been more than happy to play spoiler. Entering the fifth inning, the Vigilantes were well on their way to sweeping the season series, but the Maroons plated eight total runs in the game’s final three innings to beat East Helena 9-3 on Tuesday.

EAST HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO