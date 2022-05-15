ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 TV Week Logie Awards: Stan original series Bump and The Tourist secure three nominations each as the streamer receives eight nods in total

By Ali Daher
 4 days ago

Nominations for the 62nd TV Week Logie Awards were announced on Sunday, after Covid forced the awards into a two-year break.

Stan secured eight nominations at this year's Logies including Most Outstanding Drama Series for Bump, and Most Outstanding Miniseries for The Tourist.

Co-creator and actress Claudia Karvan was nominated for Most Outstanding Actress for her performance in the acclaimed comedy drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnfeM_0feZmID900
Who will win? Stan original series Bump and The Tourist secure three 2022 TV Week Logie Awards nominations each. Pictured: Claudia Karven

Carlos Sanson Jr, who plays Santi Hernandez, was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

In addition to being nominated for Most Outstanding Miniseries, The Tourist was honoured with a Most Outstanding Actor nomination for leading man Jamie Dornan.

Damon Herriman meanwhile received a nod for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor for the his role of Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers on the original series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QonQ_0feZmID900
Claudia Karvan (left) was nominated for Most Outstanding Actress for her performance in the acclaimed comedy drama. Carlos Sanson Jr, (right) who plays Santi Hernandez, was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230ThG_0feZmID900

The Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me was also recognised today with a Most Outstanding Actress nomination for series lead and executive producer Isla Fisher.

Also up for a gong is Jacki Weaver for Most Popular Actor or Actress in an International Program for her performance in Yellowstone.

Organisers Rizer will for the first time factor the TV ratings and have stated that being outside of primetime or on a multichannel won't disadvantage anybody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6Zub_0feZmID900
In addition to being nominated for Most Outstanding Miniseries, The Tourist was honoured with a Most Outstanding Actor nomination for leading man Jamie Dornan (pictured)

The awards will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre within The Star Gold Coast Entertainment Resort precinct.

Nominations will be published at 10am on Sunday and live voting opens Sunday and will close 7.30pm when the ceremony takes place on Sunday, June 19.

The show's host, performers and guestlist are yet to be announced.

Watch the Stan Originals series Bump, The Tourist and Wolf Like Me available only on Stan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xAWb_0feZmID900
Will she win? Also up for a gong is Jacki Weaver (pictured) for Most Popular Actor or Actress in an International Program for her performance in Yellowstone

IN THIS ARTICLE
