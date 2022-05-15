Rams capture second straight Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship

SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the fifth time in program history, and for the second straight season, the Angelo State baseball team has won the Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship.

The regular season champions would find themselves trailing West Texas A&M 2-0 in the first, before the Rams and their red hot bats would come out victorious 10-4.

Kyle Moseley would get the win for ASU, after coming in relief following a lightning delay. The Rams would also get home runs from Austin Beck, Kobe Kelton, and Justin Harris.

The Rams receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and now await what the South Central Region will look like as the selection show takes place Sunday night at 9 p.m.

