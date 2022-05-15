ETSU blasted by Spartans, Barth’s hitting streak comes to an end

GREENSBORO, NC (WJHL) – UNC Greensboro responded to their Friday night loss early and often on Saturday afternoon, plating 15 runs to down the Bucs in North Carolina.

The Spartans scored in five of the eight innings in which they batted, including a seven-run explosion in the sixth.

ETSU’s Hunter Loyd struggled with his command in the Saturday start, allowing six earned runs on five hits, while walking seven batters in 4.2 innings of work.

At the plate, the Bucs managed two runs on eight hits, including a three-hit performance from shortstop Ashton King. However, freshman Tommy Barth saw his impressive hitting streak end at 22 games, as he finished the day 0-for-4 with a walk.

Hogan Windish and Greg Hardison each chipped in three RBIs for the Spartans in the 15-2 victory, while eight UNCG hitters registered at least one hit.

The two teams will meet to decided the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

