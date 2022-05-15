ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 break-ins, 1 parking lot, after concert in Seattle

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — Concertgoers coming back from a Friday night show at WaMu Theater in Seattle were stunned to find at least a dozen of their cars had been broken into.

Cory Sokol of Seattle was among the break-in victims. According to Sokol, he parked his car in a lot right across from Lumen Field at around 8:30 p.m. He did not get back to his car until 11 p.m. or so.

“It’s just frustrating to have parked for a concert for three hours and then to have everything gone through like that,” said Sokol. “My trunk was gone through. A couple people said their house keys got stolen.”

Sokol says nothing was stolen from inside his car, but he estimates he’ll have to pay $200 to $300 to repair the window that was busted in.

“It had to have been multiple people to have gone through this parking lot that quickly,” said Sokol. “It was definitely organized. I don’t know if they watch show or game schedules or something like that.”

What surprised him was despite all the foot traffic in the area, food vendors and law enforcement, nobody seemed to notice what happened.

“This is the second time my car has been broken into. I moved here in February,” said Sokol. “It’s definitely a problem.”

KIRO 7 contacted Seattle Police and Diamond Parking, which owns the lot, for more information.

Ken Bird
3d ago

Being in Seattle the first place at night also leaving your car parked without security watching is all your fault. Haven't you heard Seattle is crime ridden surprised you were not robbed going to your car. Until Democrats are perged expect lawless to continue.

carl harrison
3d ago

I thought everybody already knew that Seattle allows for its homeless to Rob its citizens and just go look at the news If you defend yourself you will be charged

You Don't Own Me
3d ago

Well it is Freattle! What does one expect when visiting a lawless drug ridden city? When the king county council decided to bow down to the rioters and stop law enforcement from doing their jobs, many learned that their was no repercussions for commenting crimes! Freattle is getting everything they voted for and allowing the city to become a 💩hole! Do feel for the ones who tried to turn the county around but was outnumbered by voters who wants lawlessness and destruction!

