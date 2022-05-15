12 break-ins, 1 parking lot, after concert in Seattle

SEATTLE — Concertgoers coming back from a Friday night show at WaMu Theater in Seattle were stunned to find at least a dozen of their cars had been broken into.

Cory Sokol of Seattle was among the break-in victims. According to Sokol, he parked his car in a lot right across from Lumen Field at around 8:30 p.m. He did not get back to his car until 11 p.m. or so.

“It’s just frustrating to have parked for a concert for three hours and then to have everything gone through like that,” said Sokol. “My trunk was gone through. A couple people said their house keys got stolen.”

Sokol says nothing was stolen from inside his car, but he estimates he’ll have to pay $200 to $300 to repair the window that was busted in.

“It had to have been multiple people to have gone through this parking lot that quickly,” said Sokol. “It was definitely organized. I don’t know if they watch show or game schedules or something like that.”

What surprised him was despite all the foot traffic in the area, food vendors and law enforcement, nobody seemed to notice what happened.

“This is the second time my car has been broken into. I moved here in February,” said Sokol. “It’s definitely a problem.”

KIRO 7 contacted Seattle Police and Diamond Parking, which owns the lot, for more information.

