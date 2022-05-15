Boise State's Hugo Townsend named Mountain West male Golfer of the Year

The most prolific professional athlete ever to come out of the state of Idaho passes away at the age of 74. There was no brighter beacon from the Gem State in pro sports than Harmon Killebrew — on so many levels. He grew up in Payette, starring in multiple sports. In fact, Killebrew could have been a quarterback at Oregon, but he declined the Ducks’ football scholarship offer. Baseball was his first love. With help from Idaho Sen. Herman Welker, Killebrew broke into the majors as a 17-year-old in 1954 with the Washington Senators.
BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane is a step closer to become Idaho's top election official. After two terms in office, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney retired and did not seek re-election, setting up a three-way Republican primary race between McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza.
Travel is expensive. What if you just want your kiddo to visit grandma but cant afford it? This Idaho couple got creative. The United States Postal Service Parcel Post started getting underway in 1913. At the beginning there was little to no rules on what you could or couldn't ship. The only real rule was that there was a 50 pound limit on anything you wanted to ship.
BOISE, Idaho — Hidden on the banks of the scenic Payette River, in the heart of the mountains, the summer stars are waiting for you to “Come out and Play!”. Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 23rd season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley. The season runs May 27 through September 4.
BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa Street Division will begin the process of chip sealing streets on Monday, June 6, if weather permits. 23 road sections are scheduled to be chip sealed, starting on Midway Road at West Orchard Avenue towards West Karcher Lane, followed by Midway Road at West Karcher Road towards Moss Lane.
NAMPA, Idaho — Update: Nampa Police Department reported that the children have been found safe and the suspect has been placed into custody without incident. Nampa Police Department (NPD) is searching for two endangered children taken from their grade school by their biological father who is wanted by police for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of custodial interference by kidnapping.
Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
