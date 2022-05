The Hard Rock Sportsbook app is now available for use in Virginia. People must be at least 21 years of age and physically in Virginia to be able to bet using the app. "We're excited to expand Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia and proud to offer more gaming options on the sports Virginians love on our easy-to-use mobile platform," Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital said in a news release. "We're looking forward to the opening of our retail sportsbook in Bristol this July and providing Virginia sports fans with an unparalleled integrated entertainment experience."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO