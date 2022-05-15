ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

84-year-old receives diploma 63 years later

By Kennedy Stowater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Carol Livingston the graduation this year was long-awaited. Livingston graduated from Alliance, Nebraska. She went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1955 to get her Bachelor’s in Business. Livingston says she’s a Nebraska kid and there was no other thought than to go to...

Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional's Adrienne Olson promoted to Lincoln

KEARNEY — Adrienne Olson, the chief nursing officer and clinical services executive at Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been named the organization’s new chief nursing officer at Bryan Health in Lincoln, effective Aug. 8. She succeeds Lisa Vail, who transitions to a new chief nursing officer role for...
KEARNEY, NE
MoPac Trail expanding to Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - $8.3 million for 8.3 miles. The MoPac Trail starts in east Lincoln and moves through several small towns. The trail ends in Murdock, but picks up 8.3 miles later in west Omaha. “I know the price tag is a little puzzling, but when you think about...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Two former Hastings Tigers win Fulbright Scholarships

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two former Hastings Tigers were offered big scholarships to allow them to travel abroad for their studies. Spencer Tessman and Tasia Theoharis received Fulbright Scholarships that will send them to Germany where they will emerce themselves in the culture and teach English to students there. Both...
HASTINGS, NE
UNL storm chasing field research resumes after pandemic pause

The last time Lincoln saw these prices was in July, 2008, during the Great Recession. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. Lincoln Emergency Communication Center looking for new dispatchers. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to the Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Project Lifesaver band helps locate missing Lincoln boy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For those with children or family members prone to wandering off, a device known as Project Lifesaver can be the difference between coming home safely and potentially dangerous situations. A Lincoln family, who were some of the first to enroll in the program, says being proactive...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Emergency Communication Center looking for new dispatchers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When you dial 911 in Lancaster County, Lincoln’s Emergency Communications Center will take the call. The voice on the other end will relay your information to first responders, which allows them to better prepare for any type of situation. Now, they’re looking for more people...
LINCOLN, NE
New Lincoln prison, treatment facility emphasizes safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Working in the corrections system can be tough on employees just as it is for inmates. That’s why a new facility in Lincoln is so important. 6 News is On Your Side with how two old prisons and some new construction are creating a state-of-the-art facility that benefits inmates and workers.
LINCOLN, NE
Michener celebrates 26 years of working at Lighthouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now the “Give to Lincoln Day” fundraiser is going on to help non-profits like Lighthouse, which provides free tutoring and a safe place for kids to go after school. The executive director of the program says the program changes lives, including his. Bill...
LINCOLN, NE
THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
YMCA of Lincoln collecting swimsuits for kids in grant-based swim programs

Perennial foods come from plants that grow every year without needing to be re-planted. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
LINCOLN, NE
Registration open for Nebraska Football Road Race

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Registration is now open for the 10th annual Nebraska Football Road Race and will be held Sunday, July 17 in Lincoln. The one-mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K run will follow with an estimated start time of 8:30 a.m. Both races will start and finish on Stadium Drive on the west side of Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from the local Humane Society. The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) says an unknown woman took a brown tabby domestic cat from a kennel at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The woman allegedly left the NHS campus with the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Golfing legend joins UNMC officials in declaring ‘war’ on pancreatic cancer

OMAHA — Golf legend Gary Player joined officials of the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday in “declaring war” on pancreatic cancer. UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said that many diseases have been attacked and conquered but that pancreatic cancer has eluded effective ways to detect it early and treat it effectively. The idea that […] The post Golfing legend joins UNMC officials in declaring ‘war’ on pancreatic cancer appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE

