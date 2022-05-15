Rally held in Beaumont on protecting abortion rights

JEFFERSON COUNTY — STATEMENT FROM KEVIN JOHNSON OF RENAISSANCE DEVELOPMENT:. I want to be clear there is no fall out with Ford Park or the County this is all a media frenzy. We don't have one single item with the County other than items that need to be done so we can precede in what ever we need to do in acquiring the facility, also we have “No” agreements or made any decisions in behalf of Ford Park or the County/Spectra.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO