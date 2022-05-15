ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Rally held in Beaumont on protecting abortion rights

By Dierra Banks
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — A rally took place in Beaumont Saturday to protest the possible end...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur man gets 10 year sentence for federal firearms violations

Press release from the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas:. A Port Arthur man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jesus Antonio Ceja, 30, pleaded guilty on August 2,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Interim County Clerk describes day one of early voting as 'brisk'

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Normally, runoffs don't generate a big turnout, but Laurie Leister says undecided local and state races from the March primaries are drawing lots of attention. Among those contests are a close Republican runoff race for the Precinct 2 seat on the Jefferson County Commissioners Court. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KFDM-TV

Running out of room at the Beaumont Animal Shelter

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Animal Care is running out of room at its shelter. An influx of abandoned and surrendered dogs and cats are creating cramped conditions for animals and stress for staff. Fox 4's Hannah Spikes tells us how they're handling it.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Trying to preserve a historic cemetery in Orange

ORANGE — Time is taking its toll on the Hollywood Community Cemetery in Orange. It's the oldest African-American cemetery in Orange at more than 100 years old. Those who are maintaining the cemetery say they need help. Fox 4's Dierra Banks reports.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Statements from Kevin Johnson of Renaissance Development Corporation

JEFFERSON COUNTY — STATEMENT FROM KEVIN JOHNSON OF RENAISSANCE DEVELOPMENT:. I want to be clear there is no fall out with Ford Park or the County this is all a media frenzy. We don't have one single item with the County other than items that need to be done so we can precede in what ever we need to do in acquiring the facility, also we have “No” agreements or made any decisions in behalf of Ford Park or the County/Spectra.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Roe V Wade#Protest#The Supreme Court
KFDM-TV

Highway 87 street repair in Port Arthur has halted

Port Arthur — Some drivers in Port Arthur say they're tired of dealing with the unfinished road on Gulfway Drive. City leaders are asking TXDOT "what's the hold up?" The project was projected to be completed months ago. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

JCSO identifies body of man reported missing in March

HAMSHIRE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a man found dead Tuesday afternoon as 61-year-old Glenn Earl Stanley of Hamshire. Construction workers found Stanley's body in between the concrete barriers of I10 west of Hamshire Road. Stanley's family reported him missing on March 23. At...
HAMSHIRE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
KFDM-TV

PAPD arrests fugitive, seizes 4lbs of marijuana and multiple firearms

PORT ARTHUR — Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department arrested 23-year-old Frankie Cunningham on two outstanding felony warrants in the 3600 block of 40th St. in Port Arthur. During the arrest, police seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana, as well as multiple firearms. According to PAPD, Cunningham is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Gardening with Greg - 5.18.22 - Planting Trees

This week Greg shares information regarding planting tress in our areas of Southeast Texas. Do you have a gardening question for Greg? You can email your question to: Greg@kfdm.com. This segment is sponsored by Southern Nurseries. Call them at: (409) 386-0204 or visit them at: 1370 Highway 96 South -...
SILSBEE, TX
KFDM-TV

Brazen burglary: Two arrested for DPS office break-in

WALLISVILLE — News release from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on Wednesday, May 11, at approximately 5:27 a.m., Chambers County Deputies were dispatched to the Texas Highway Patrol Office (DPS) located at 20906 Interstate 10, Chambers County, Wallisville, Texas, in reference to a burglary.
WALLISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy