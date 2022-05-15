Rally held in Beaumont on protecting abortion rights

PORT ARTHUR — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 47-year-old Gloria Cole on bribery and 911 abuse charges. Cole allegedly called 911 15 times on between 6:30 a.m. and 9:18 a.m. on April 17, then later attempted to bribe the officer who arrested her for 911 abuse while being transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.
Press release from the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas:. A Port Arthur man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jesus Antonio Ceja, 30, pleaded guilty on August 2,...
BEAUMONT — Lamar University, in coordination Lamar Institute of Technology and ExxonMobil, will conduct several tests of emergency notification systems at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. According to a statement from the university, all messages coming from various alert systems will begin with "THIS IS A TEST OF...
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Normally, runoffs don't generate a big turnout, but Laurie Leister says undecided local and state races from the March primaries are drawing lots of attention. Among those contests are a close Republican runoff race for the Precinct 2 seat on the Jefferson County Commissioners Court. The...
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Animal Care is running out of room at its shelter. An influx of abandoned and surrendered dogs and cats are creating cramped conditions for animals and stress for staff. Fox 4's Hannah Spikes tells us how they're handling it.
ORANGE — Time is taking its toll on the Hollywood Community Cemetery in Orange. It's the oldest African-American cemetery in Orange at more than 100 years old. Those who are maintaining the cemetery say they need help. Fox 4's Dierra Banks reports.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — STATEMENT FROM KEVIN JOHNSON OF RENAISSANCE DEVELOPMENT:. I want to be clear there is no fall out with Ford Park or the County this is all a media frenzy. We don't have one single item with the County other than items that need to be done so we can precede in what ever we need to do in acquiring the facility, also we have “No” agreements or made any decisions in behalf of Ford Park or the County/Spectra.
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation released the 2022 Inland Evacuation Map for the Beaumont District. DPS updates this map annually and releases before the start of hurricane season each year to inform the public about roadways designated by the state as emergency evacuation routes and "evaculanes."
Port Arthur — Some drivers in Port Arthur say they're tired of dealing with the unfinished road on Gulfway Drive. City leaders are asking TXDOT "what's the hold up?" The project was projected to be completed months ago. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more.
HAMSHIRE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a man found dead Tuesday afternoon as 61-year-old Glenn Earl Stanley of Hamshire. Construction workers found Stanley's body in between the concrete barriers of I10 west of Hamshire Road. Stanley's family reported him missing on March 23. At...
Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, construction workers found a body in the area of IH10 westbound near Hamshire Road, according to Captain Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered between the concrete barriers on the interstate. Investigators with the Jefferson County CID are on scene. Justice...
BEAUMONT — The BISD board agenda for this week includes an action item to consider returning the BISD Memorial Stadium name to Carrol A. "Butch" Thomas Educational Support Center. The BISD board meeting agenda for this Thursday includes an action item:. 5. Rename BISD Memorial Stadium to Carrol A....
PORT ARTHUR — Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department arrested 23-year-old Frankie Cunningham on two outstanding felony warrants in the 3600 block of 40th St. in Port Arthur. During the arrest, police seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana, as well as multiple firearms. According to PAPD, Cunningham is...
This week Greg shares information regarding planting tress in our areas of Southeast Texas. Do you have a gardening question for Greg? You can email your question to: Greg@kfdm.com. This segment is sponsored by Southern Nurseries. Call them at: (409) 386-0204 or visit them at: 1370 Highway 96 South -...
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following the killing of his elderly grandmother at her home in the Browndell area, east of Lake Sam Rayburn. Onterrio Brooks, 37, is in the Jasper County Jail following his capture. Right now, he is in jail...
WALLISVILLE — News release from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on Wednesday, May 11, at approximately 5:27 a.m., Chambers County Deputies were dispatched to the Texas Highway Patrol Office (DPS) located at 20906 Interstate 10, Chambers County, Wallisville, Texas, in reference to a burglary.
