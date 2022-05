MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alan Sealls and our NBC 15 weather team along with Emergency Management officials are watching the trends as they prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. Discussions about those trends were among the agenda items at today's National Weather Service Mobile tropical weather workshop. We're 2 weeks away from the beginning of hurricane season and all eyes will be on the tropics for the next 6 months. NWS wanted to find out what it can do to better help EMA officials get information out to the public where citizens will do the right thing to stay safe.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO