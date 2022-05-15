United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971. Eric Langan, President and owner of the business, discusses the very competitive floorcovering industry and how COVID lockdown time was uniquely...
A chiropractic clinic in Clinton is getting ready to celebrate a new era in the business after an adjustment was made at the owner level. The new owner of Integrated Muscle and Spine Chiropractic Clinic is hosting a grand re-opening this Saturday and she plans to have food, local vendors, prizes, and more.
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The I-74 bike and pedestrian path has been open to the public since April 27, but Wednesday was the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati came together to celebrate the new bike and pedestrian path. The two mayors thanked...
Representatives from organized labor in southeast Iowa are standing in solidarity to oppose what they call a draconian attendance policy at BNSF Railway. They rallied in the shadow of Fort Madison’s historic, newly restored train depot to raise awareness about the railway’s policy known as Hi-Viz. “This rally...
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County will be part of Navigator’s Heartland Greenway carbon capture pipeline. The Hawk Eye reports that the company announced this week that they had entered a multi-year agreement with Big River Resources, which has ethanol plants in Galva, Illinois, as well as in West Burlington and Dyersville.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities can look forward to an entire summer of blues concerts leading up to the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Blues Fest 2022 to be held September 16-17 at LeClaire Park in Davenport. Kevin Burt is the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Artist in Residence. Burt...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regional Development Authority Board, which holds the license to the Rhythm City Casino, has approved 77 community grant awards, totaling $1,950,802 in gambling proceeds to support area nonprofit, civic, and governmental organizations. $250,000 will be paid as multi-cycle commitments to Humility Housing and Service, Inc. for an affordable housing project ($125,000) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center for their Putnam Reimagined project ($125,000) to complete awards from the fall, 2021 grants cycle.
The Moline–Rock Island Quad-Cities were ranked among the best places to live in Illinois — second best behind Peoria — and among the best places to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report magazine’s annual report of the Top 150 places to live in the U.S., based on affordability and relatively clean air.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with ImpactLife for the ‘Out for Blood’ competition. The River Bandits are competing against the Peoria Chiefs to see which team can recruit the most blood donors. ImpactLife serves 125 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and...
We in the Quad Cities have our own reasons to stress out, and apparently plenty of them. A study by 247 Wall Street found that Davenport is the most stressed-out city in Iowa. Actually, to be specific, it lists Davenport-Moline-Rock Island in that, even though Moline/Rock Island isn't Illinois' most stressed-out city. So join us in our stress, Illinois half of the QC. You probably noticed that Bettendorf, despite being in the area and in Iowa, isn't looped into that list.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - With a vote of 7-0, the Dubuque City Council put $1 million in funds from the American Rescue Funds Act towards the creation of a new permanent 3,000 seat stadium. The stadium project, which is estimated to cost $50,000,000, is separate from an $80,000,000 project to...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to an accident involving at least two vehicles Wednesday night. Police have partially blocked off the intersection of Kimberly Street and Fairmount Avenue, and TV6 crew on scene says it appears that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident. This...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced Monday satellite locations will be available for the Primary elections. “Satellites are a typical service of the General Election,” Tompkins said. “However, we are happy to serve the county with five locations where every ballot style will be available.”
Next weekend, May 27th and 28th, the Good Makers Market will return to the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton. The market only happens twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. If you're not familiar with the event, the Facebook page reads:. "Eastern Iowa's hippest market!...
For the first time in decades, the staircase walls of the Hauberg Civic Center are the same colors they were the day Susanne Denkmann walked down the steps in her wedding gown to marry John Hauberg. The new paint — a stencil pattern in colors of brown and cream —...
A few months ago we found the cheapest house in the Quad Cities, it was located in East Moline for $11,900. It's still on the market, but shockingly a new house has gone up for even less. It looks nicer than the East Moline House which has me suspicious. Last...
Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within 24 hours, and investigators say Childress killed them both.
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A women-owned business in Galesburg was the first recipient of a grant from four new programs. In late February Galesburg City Council approved four new programs the city aimed at attracting diverse businesses. At its May 2 meeting, it awarded the first grant for women and minority-owned start-up businesses.
Do you love barns? Do you wish you could fit your life into a tiny home? I found a place that can check both of those boxes. It's a tiny home that almost looks like a barn and it's located in southeast Iowa. I found this very unique house on...
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Two men from Keokuk, Iowa are facing drug charges. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force arrested Darnell Cochran, 41, on Thursday after an investigation into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in the Lee County area. He faces two counts...
