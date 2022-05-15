1-on-1 with NASCAR media specialist Davey Segal
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – TikTok plus NASCAR equals Davey Segal.
The multi-talented sports journalist joined CSL to talk all things NASCAR.Tweets by CSLonQCN
From working in the world of social media, TikToking, and some general NASCAR banter, Segal and Carla got you covered.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0