ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer City, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Good News: WFISD track star recognized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every weeknight on News Channel 6 at 6:00 p.m. we like to share some good news from across Texoma. Wednesday, we are shining a light on Hirschi High School student, Ashton Carter. Carter was recognized at the WFISD school board meeting on Monday for her performance at the State Track Meet.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muenster, TX
Sports
City
Muenster, TX
City
Archer City, TX
Archer City, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Archer City, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
KTEN.com

High winds hit Honey Grove on Sunday

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KTEN) — Straight-line winds produced widespread damage in Fannin County on Sunday night. The most significant damage occurred in Honey Grove, where 95 mph winds were measured between 9:50 and 10 p.m. Sunday. These peak winds caused damage to a small wood frame church in Honey Grove. This church was pushed roughly two feet off its foundation and had substantial roof damage.
HONEY GROVE, TX
Z94

Lawton High Got A New Sign, Will The Karen’s Complain About It?

If I can refresh your memory last year MacArthur High School received a new sign, a donation of sorts funded by Liberty National Bank. As such, Liberty National Bank understandably took the opportunity to place its logo on the sign in order to advertise its good deed, but the Karens of Lawton latched onto that single example and just wouldn't let it go.
LAWTON, OK
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighter Burned Fighting Wildfire

VERNON, TX – At approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 17, a Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter received multiple burn injuries while working on the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger County.  Wilbarger County is in north Texas not far from Wichita Falls.   According to the Texas Forest Service, a thunderstorm developed near the fire area, causing erratic winds and a sudden change in fire behavior. A downburst from the thunderstorm caused the fire to erupt, and impacted personnel working the fire.  One firefighter was injured, receiving burns from radiant heat. The individual was taken to the…
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Coconut Fire grows to 18,000 acres, only 5% contained

UPDATE: May 18, 8:30 p.m. According to the Texas Wildfire Response System, the Coconut Fire has grown to 18,000 acres. The fire is still only 5% contained. UPDATE: May 18, 4:20 p.m. According to a Facebook post by the Baylor County Emergency Management, the east side of the fire has escalated. The post thanked the […]
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
92.9 NIN

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Storytime at the Wichita Falls Public Library, Wee Chi Tah Falls Downshift, The Park After Dark, theatre, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls. Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details. Thursday, May 19. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 9:00am-2:00pm.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD superintendent search announced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees announced Wednesday on Facebook that they have begun the search process for the district’s next superintendent. The search comes after the departure of Michael Kuhrt from the role in April. WFISD said the trustees along with the assistance of Walsh Gallegos will search for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Decomposed body found in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating a body found Tuesday, May 17, on Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad property near North Scott and Carolina. The identity of the decomposed body has not yet been determined and police say the body was found with no clothing in a ditch. Police are working to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

Sunday's storm brings damage, cuts power

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Sunday's stormy weather resulted in damage to homes and businesses across Texoma. There were many reports of trees and power lines down across Fannin, Grayson and Bryan counties. As of mid-morning on Monday, more than 4,000 customers in Bryan County remained without power. Fannin County...
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Lunar eclipse tonight behind triple digit heat and isolated storms out east

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly sunny to sunny skies today as temperatures rocket up to the upper 90s and low 100s across Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas as record high temperatures look to be broken in some locations, including Lawton and Wichita Falls. Winds will be out of the south for most of the day, but a descending cold front will see them shift out of the north by the late afternoon at 10-15 mph. As the cold front moves south, a few isolated showers and storms could fire up along it, mainly for counties east of I-44. While coverage will be low, there is the chance for one or two to become strong-to-severe, with main threats being wind gusts up to 60s mph and hail up to quarters and half dollars. Rain chances for those who could see any should clear out before midnight.
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Damaging winds cause destruction in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Sunday nights storms with winds up to 95 mph hit Fannin County, leaving the City of Honey Grove to pick up the damage. A resident and business owner in Honey Grove states, “Nothing could have prepared me for what we’ve experienced”. The straight-line...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Driver identified in fatal motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after a single vehicle wreck that happened Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle. Around 6:55 a.m. officers responded to the wreck at 2015 Seymour Highway and found a motorcycle had crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn. Christopher Shane Cardwell of Wichita Falls, 32, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy