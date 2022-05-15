LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly sunny to sunny skies today as temperatures rocket up to the upper 90s and low 100s across Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas as record high temperatures look to be broken in some locations, including Lawton and Wichita Falls. Winds will be out of the south for most of the day, but a descending cold front will see them shift out of the north by the late afternoon at 10-15 mph. As the cold front moves south, a few isolated showers and storms could fire up along it, mainly for counties east of I-44. While coverage will be low, there is the chance for one or two to become strong-to-severe, with main threats being wind gusts up to 60s mph and hail up to quarters and half dollars. Rain chances for those who could see any should clear out before midnight.

