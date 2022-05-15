ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

What happens to your Amazon returns? Sometimes, they go to the highest bidder

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42x6i5_0feZhSto00

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon makes it easy to return something you don’t want, so you probably don’t think about what happens to that box once it leaves your house. It turns out that ill-fitting dress or unwanted frying pan — or whatever it is you decide not to keep — goes on a fascinating journey.

What is the fate of millions of Amazon returns? “Every item returned to Amazon is carefully inspected through a rigorous process by our trained Associates,” a spokesperson told Nexstar via email. “If it meets our high standards to be resold as new, it’s re-listed for sale.”

That’s the first and most obvious answer: It gets sold again. It’s also the most boring answer — because loads of returned merchandise end up finding a second life on the liquidation market, where they’re sold by the pallet at a deep discount.

Anyone willing to bid on a pallet of mystery goods can end up with a load of returned items shipped to their house. Whether or not there’s anything valuable in that delivery can turn out to be a mixed bag. There’s a whole sub-genre of YouTube content dedicated to bidding thousands of dollars on a pallet of Amazon returns, then unboxing them to tabulate if it was worth it, to see if the YouTuber’s gamble paid off.

Here’s how the whole process works. Sellers who use Amazon’s platform can opt to have returned items sent back to them — so they can figure out what to do with them — or they can choose to route their returns straight to liquidation, according to Amazon .

Man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of beloved New Orleans woman

Before sending the returned items to a wholesale liquidator, Amazon says someone will inspect the products and put them in one of four categories: “Used – Like New, Used – Very Good, Used – Good, and Used – Acceptable.”

Sellers set the asking price for their used items, just like they do with new items, Amazon says.

From there, the items get repackaged into boxes — sometimes with similar things, sometimes with things nothing like them — and are up for sale again. But this time, they’re up for grabs to the highest bidder on places like Liquidation.com or bstock.com .

A recent search of the liquidation sites found a pallet of 432 “pharmacy” items — like nasal spray and contact solution — going for $776. (“A 88% savings!” the site claims, based on an estimated retail value of $6,964 for the 391-pound shipment.)

Another pallet of “ health and beauty ” items had an estimated retail value of $25,160. The highest bid when we checked was $2,601.

Each pallet comes with a manifest explaining the contents inside the shipment. But what it doesn’t tell you is the condition each item is in.

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

One YouTuber, Safiya Nygaard, spent $500 (after shipping) for a pallet of 50 miscellaneous health and beauty products . As she unboxed the shipment, she found some of the things were in good condition, like unused soaps, makeup and hair tools. But there was also a hairbrush (with hair in it) and a Waterpik teeth cleaner missing most of its key parts. Other items were just straight-up random, like a guitar case that was confusingly mixed in with the shipment.

Another YouTuber, who goes by the name HopeScope , paid $1,032 for a shipment of clothing with an estimated value over $9,000. She called it a “disaster” in her video, only keeping a small handful of the stuff she bought and donating the rest.

Others have tried to “flip” the pallets by reselling them for profit. But as Nygaard points out in her video, most of the items came used, which would make them hard to sell for their original retail value (at least in good conscience).

Amazon’s announcement of the liquidation resale program from 2021 estimated it would “give more than 300 million products a second life each year.” It’s not clear what portion of Amazon returns end up in these liquidation sales; the company declined to offer specific data on how many returns it processes annually due to “reasons of commercial sensitivity,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon also said it works with charities to donate “surplus products,” but didn’t specify how many of its returns end up as donations.

“If there are no other options for re-use or recycling (for example, due to legal or hygienic reasons, or because they are damaged), we send products for energy recovery — turning non-recyclable waste into usable sources of energy,” a spokesperson said.

What is energy recovery? It usually means they burn the stuff, CNBC explains . Energy recovery involves turning non-recyclables into heat or fuel by means of “combustion, gasification, pyrolization, anaerobic digestion and landfill gas recovery,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency .

An Amazon spokesperson called that option the company’s “last resort.”

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Orleans, LA
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safiya Nygaard
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Associates#Youtuber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Amazon
WGNO

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gunman who killed 10 people Saturday in a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location was live-streaming on the internet, authorities said in a press conference. Live-streaming service Twitch has confirmed the shooter used the service to broadcast the incident. Twitch sent the following to News 4: We […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy