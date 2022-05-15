Blue Sky Airfield fly-in breakfast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday morning Panhandle pilots took to the sky for a bite to eat it was all for the annual fly-in breakfast at Blue Sky Airfield (BSA) south of Amarillo.
According to BSA, this is year 15 for the fly-in and the first one in two years due to the pandemic.
event organizers say it’s grown a lot since it started.
“love it, we really enjoy it and have a good time doing it. just a social gathering for aviators and pilots like to have a place to go eat and like to a place a reason to go somewhere, especially on a Saturday,” said Johnson Blue Sky Airfield manager.
Johnson also adds they have people fly in from as far as the Oklahoma panhandle all to enjoy food and socialize with other aviators.
