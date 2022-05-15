ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Blue Sky Airfield fly-in breakfast

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday morning Panhandle pilots took to the sky for a bite to eat it was all for the annual fly-in breakfast at Blue Sky Airfield (BSA) south of Amarillo.

According to BSA, this is year 15 for the fly-in and the first one in two years due to the pandemic.

event organizers say it’s grown a lot since it started.

“love it, we really enjoy it and have a good time doing it. just a social gathering for aviators and pilots like to have a place to go eat and like to a place a reason to go somewhere, especially on a Saturday,” said Johnson Blue Sky Airfield manager.

Johnson also adds they have people fly in from as far as the Oklahoma panhandle all to enjoy food and socialize with other aviators.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

