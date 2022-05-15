ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

NM sheriff’s office asks for help identifying couple involved in shooting

By Anna Padilla
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a group of people they say were involved in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened from a car just after midnight May 6, west of Farmington. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 10

Aaron Rogers
3d ago

It would be easier to try to help if I could click on and enlarge the grainy photos provided.

Reply(1)
17
Bob Oso
3d ago

Oh I'll identify them for you.....they are indigenous. If you want to know they're name offer a stimulus check not a reward and a family member will turn them in

Reply(3)
4
KRQE News 13

Rio Arriba County man accused of killing neighbor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Rio Arriba County man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor following a dispute. According to New Mexico Sate Police, the 63-year-old victim, Danny Mahoney was working in his yard Saturday. Witnesses say his neighbor, Michael Keith, stopped and spoke to Mahoney, then shot him and took off. Investigators say there […]
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Bad Crash in Grants

GRANTS, N.M. – A stolen truck from McKinley County was the beginning of a short-lived chase in Grants, New Mexico, on May 11. The chase made it up to the intersection of New Mexico Highway 53 and Santa Fe Avenue where it collided with other vehicles and drove right through a traffic light, ripping it from the ground, before spinning out of control and crashing in between Discount Liquor and Kentucky Fried Chicken on Santa Fe Avenue. One suspect was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital and two others ran away. One that ran away has not been charged; the other runaway is identified as Darius Dixon, the alleged driver of the stolen truck, who police are looking for as a person of interest.
GRANTS, NM
durangodowntown.com

Grandview Bridge Closed for Construction

Is Southwest Colorado headed for another surge in COVID cases? Windy days trigger fire restrictions, and work begins on the US Highway 550 Alignment from Farmington Hill to the Grandview Bridge. You’re watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Tafoya Barrett and Associates. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The Grandview Bridge once again has become the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’. The main Grandview Interchange Bridge that connects the roundabout at Wilson Gulch to County Road 232 is now closed to accommodate construction of the new Farmington Hill Realignment. Once dubbed the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ because it remained closed for several years after its construction. That moniker changed when the city of Durango and Three Springs built Wilson Gulch Road to connect the west end of the development to US Highway 160. The bridge will remain closed through summer 2023 while contractors excavate the south side of the interchange to connect to US Highway 550. While closed, Target Rental, Skyway Auto, and Durango Organics may be accessed from the intersection of County Road 232 at US Highway 160. For more information, visit codot.gov. Hundreds of puppies and kittens are expected to land at the La Plata County Humane Society in the next few weeks. So that’s why the society is throwing its annual baby shower through May 23rd. The baby shower benefits the foster program and provides supplies needed to care for more than 500 puppies and kittens that pass through the shelter every year. You can make a cash donation or go shopping at the pet house for formula, puppy pads, and other essential items. Visit lpchumanesociety.org to learn more. When the national weather service issues a red flag warning, stage one fire restrictions will automatically apply in La Plata County, without additional action from the La Plata County Sheriff or commissioners. Stage one fire restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas of La Plata County and La Plata County properties. Private property, Bayfield, Ignacio, Durango, or any federal or tribal lands are excluded. During a stage one fire restriction, no open burning is allowed. That includes bonfires, burn barrels, campfires, coal or wood burning stoves, or charcoal-fueled grills. Smoking except in areas with a three-foot wide area clear of flammable vegetation is prohibited. Smoking inside is allowed. Fireworks and other types of explosives are prohibited. You also must have a fire watch and fire extinguisher on hand to weld or operate in a settling or other open flame torch. And the use of floating sky lanterns, fire balloons, or settling balloons are always prohibited in the county. Visit co.laplata.co.us for more information. Is La Plata County on the verge of another COVID surge? Recent water tests from the Santa Rita Water Reclamation Facility indicate that viral concentration levels in the Durango area have increased by nearly 300% during the past two weeks. San Juan Basin Public Health and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment monitor waste water data to determine whether the COVID virus is on the rise. The health department reports that positivity rates also have increased in recent weeks and urges residents to get vaccinated or to get booster shots and to take precautions like washing hands frequently or wearing a KN95 face mask. To learn where you can get a vaccine or booster, visit sjbpublichealth.org. Does your high school student want to earn college credits or industry credentials to become workforce ready by the time they graduate? Pueblo Community College Southwest will make it a little easier for students to concurrently enroll in post-secondary courses with its new Friday Academy program. Students may enroll in a morning or afternoon class on Fridays. The program includes instruction as well as tutoring and homework assistance. PCC will host a Student and Parent Open House starting at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 20th at the Mancos campus on US Highway 160. The open house starts with an information presentation followed by campus tours at 7:00 PM. To learn more, visit pueblocc.edu. Thanks for watching this edition of the Local News Roundup. I’m Wendy Graham Settle.
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire rapidly grows in Colorado, no containment

A new wildfire has rapidly grown near Pagosa Springs, in southwest Colorado, prompting mandatory evacuations. Sparking on Tuesday with the cause currently under investigation, the 'Plumtaw Fire' was last estimated at 600 acres yesterday evening at about 9 PM. This estimate was up from the 323 acres that was reported around 6 PM, the 50 to 70 acres that was reported around 5 PM, and the 10 acres that was reported around 3 PM. A Wednesday morning update on InciWeb announced that the fire did grow more overnight without a specific estimate on additional acreage, though a tweet from the Forest Service stated that the blaze has now "reached Fourmile Road."
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

Gallup man arrested for inappropriately messaging girls

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A savvy girl and her grandmother helped get an accused child predator behind bars. The girl who is 11-year-old, says a man approached her when she was waiting in the parking lot of the Gally Home Depot telling her she was attractive and handed her his phone number on a wet wipe packet. […]
KRQE News 13

Former Piedra pitcher impressing in MLB

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Piedra Vista star and New Mexico Gatorade baseball player of the year Chase Silseth recently made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Silseth was a part of the Angels 2021 draft class where the Halos selected a pitcher in every round. As an 11th round selection, Silseth […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Historic New Mexico hotel destroyed in fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A historic New Mexico hotel is now a pile of ashes after catching fire Monday morning. The Young’s Hotel was at one time a bustling community hub in the Village of Cuba, built in 1926 by the Young Family. “They came as merchants,” said...
CUBA, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
