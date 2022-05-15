Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Eugene Springfield Fire conducted wildfire exercises in the Thurston Hills on Wednesday, the first of a half dozen training sessions planned over the next two weeks. "These exercises provide a hands-on training opportunity and are necessary to familiarize our crews with specific areas of our community," according...
EUGENE, Ore. - Local moms are struggling to find baby formula as the national shortage continues. One mom is taking the initiative to start a Facebook group to help parents in western Oregon find the formula they need. Sheila Ullom was a part of a national Facebook group for moms...
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The United Community Action Network (UCAN) and the City of Roseburg invite the public to an open house at the Gary Leif Navigation Center on Monday, June 20. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center, 948 SE Mill St....
EUGENE, Ore. — It's bear season in Oregon. Right now, those animals are coming out of their dens and into town. Now through the end of June is the highest risk time of year for bear encounters, and there have been a growing number of recent black bear sightings in south Eugene.
EUGENE, Ore. - Canada goose goslings collected from Alton Baker Park in Eugene tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, state wildlife officials said. "A larger outbreak is suspected as more sick and dead waterfowl have been observed at the park," the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said. "A red-tailed hawk from Eugene and an osprey collected from Dorena Reservoir (east of Cottage Grove) May 10 have also tested positive."
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say an electronic device thrown in the trash triggered a bomb squad investigation. Police said the object was reported as suspicious around 4:10 Thursday afternoon. The explosives disposal unit was called in as a precaution to check it out. Officers say the device appeared suspicious...
EUGENE, Ore. — Another weekend, another party that required police intervention near the University of Oregon. Eugene Police arrested and cited 64 people in the incident, the latest in a party trend over the past few weeks. This one happened Saturday, May 14, during EPD's heavy patrol in the...
LAKESIDE, Ore. - Lakeside Mayor James Edwards held a Coffee with the Mayor event Monday morning to meet with residents. Sherry Kinsey was on hand during Edward's Coffee with the Mayor this morning. She's running to take his place. Both share very similar concerns particularly beautifying the area by making...
EUGENE, Ore. — While police responded to noise complaints from a big, unruly party over the weekend, another group of students believe the Eugene Police Department is going too far with party calls. One University of Oregon student says he and his friends were "wrongfully cited" for a noise...
EUGENE, Ore. - Lane County invites nonprofits and public agencies that did not receive direct funding from the American Rescue Plan to apply for grants from $3 million the county has available. Applications are available online at www.LaneCounty.org/ARPA. A virtual information session will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022...
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. - A high impact crash in Cottage Grove Monday has sent one person to the hospital and South 6th Street is closed in both directions. Just after 10:30 a.m. South Lane EMS responded to the corner of South 6th Street and Harding Place for a two vehicle crash.
ROSEBURG, Ore. - Voters in Douglas County faced a ballot question about moving Oregon's border to join Idaho. The Greater Idaho movement submitted enough valid signatures to put a measure on the May 17, 2022, ballot. If the vote is close, it could take a week or more to determine...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Authorities confirmed they have found the remains of Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius who went missing nearly a year ago. Brown, 77, was last seen May 16, 2021 leaving his home near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue. He has memory issues and may have difficulty finding his way home, according to family members.
NORTH BEND, Ore. - A security breach Thursday at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend led to a police chase down an airport runway. A female suspect got into the airport operations area and stole an airport van. Witness video shows the woman driving down the runway pursued...
EUGENE, Ore. — Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Lane County Sheriff's deputies and Eugene Police officers responded to Spencer Butte Park on S. Willamette St. regarding the report of an armed subject. A caller had advised that a woman was in the park waving a gun around and pointing it...
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The initial results have been released by the Douglas County Elections Office for the May 17, 2022 Midterm Election. So far, voter turnout in the county is at 31.33%, with 27,513 ballots accepted. There are 87,807 active registered voters. Citizens are voting down a measure that...
EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is warning of a scam involving PayPal and Bitcoin. A Eugene woman was contacted by a scammer text claiming to be from "PayPal security." The text warned there was a problem with a recent transaction, which she had not made. According to police:
EUGENE, Ore. - Rent is high enough without a prospective landlord asking for rent and a deposit - only to prove to be a scam. "We have received several reports of citizens who rented apartments or homes, paying a deposit and often first month’s rent, only to find the property they rented was not actually available," Eugene Police said Monday. "The person who placed the advertisement was not the home’s owner or the property manager of the apartment."
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County detectives arrested Billy Raymond Edge, 31, of Gates, in connection to a burglary and multiple stolen vehicles, the Sheriff's Office said. The burglary occurred in the 300 block of NW 7th Avenue in Mill City, during August of 2021. Also stolen in the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jamie McLeod-Skinner is leading incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader by a wide margin in early vote returns Tuesday night for the Democrats in the 5th Congressional District. McLeod-Skinner is leading Schrader, 61% to 39%. But there is a caveat in this district. Clackamas County has had...
