Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

EUGENE, Ore. - Rent is high enough without a prospective landlord asking for rent and a deposit - only to prove to be a scam. "We have received several reports of citizens who rented apartments or homes, paying a deposit and often first month’s rent, only to find the property they rented was not actually available," Eugene Police said Monday. "The person who placed the advertisement was not the home’s owner or the property manager of the apartment."

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO