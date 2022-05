It’s not a common occurrence to catch a home run ball at a game, but on Tuesday night, onee lucky fan caught not only one but two homers. The Houston Astros made history at the expense of Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday, hitting five home runs in the second inning. The veteran right-hander became one of three pitchers in MLB history to allow five home runs in one inning.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO