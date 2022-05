DULUTH, MN – St. Louis county officials declared a state of local emergency this morning after weeks of heavy rainfall has caused several lakes and rivers to lose containment resulting in damaging floods. With the extent of the damage that is occurring, the resolution was pushed forward to seek financial assistance in dealing with this crisis. The monetary threshold for receiving state assistance is $420,000 and the amount for federal assistance is $840,000. We are told the county doesn’t think the damage done thus far meets the federal threshold, but is well above the requirement to receive assistance from the state.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO