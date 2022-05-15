ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Crowder claims Region 16 tournament title; splits games with Jefferson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Jefferson forces a game two, topping Crowder 12-11. The Roughriders bounce back...

WGNO

Tulane baseball search: no need to look far away from home

There’s no shortage of quality candidates to be the next head baseball coach at Tulane University. And, director of athletics Troy Dannen would not have to look very far. At the top of the list should be Mississippi State assistant coach Jake Gautreau. Gautreau would immediately re-connect the school with past glories. One of the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Fore!Kids Foundation team wins Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic

It has happened again in 2021. The Fore!Kids Foundation team of Zurich Classic executive director Steve Worthy, Jonathan Jeter, Robert Emmett, Brett Lemoine once again won the 29th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic tournament at Chateau Country Club in Kenner with a score of 47 in the scramble format event. Their celebrity participant was New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Jefferson, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

California cornerback Daylen Austin commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Long Beach Poly (CA.) cornerback Daylen Austin committed to the Tigers on Monday. He’s the third player to commit to LSU that plays in the secondary for the class of ’23. Austin is a four-star recruit according to recruiting website On3. The On3 consensus...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning gets honest about college decision

There’s been so much chatter recently around Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning and where he’ll attend college next year that it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that he still has another year of high school ahead of him. Manning recently discussed how he’s feeling...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TMZ.com

Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Moves At Vacant New Orleans Airport

Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!. It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Roughriders#Koam News Now
fox8live.com

Superdome renovation project enters Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Giant 200-foot cranes are now in place on the Poydras Street side of the Superdome as Phase 3 of a $450 million off-season renovation project gets underway. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators to speed fans to their seats. “You’ll have club...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Date Night: Vue Orleans

Amid planning, it can be easy to forget to take time for yourselves. Lucky for couples, not only does New Orleans have many bars, restaurants, festivals and the like to fill your time, but it also plays host to museums, art exhibits and other interactive experiences to spice up date night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
MADISONVILLE, LA
ourmshome.com

Charlie’s U-Pik Summer Season Starting Soon

Charlie’s U-Pik is part of many people’s summer traditions. The farm started in the ’90s when Mr. Charlie planted too many tomato plants and advertised in the paper for people to come pick them. There are two locations of the U-Pik farms, one in Lucedale (the original) and a second location in Wiggins. Lucedale is a 100-acre farm and serves the Leakesville, Meridian, and Mobile, Alabama area. The Wiggins farm is 50 acres and serves the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, and Louisiana.
Sports
Wide Open Eats

What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

N.O. Public Belt Railroad Names Tomeka Watson Bryant General Manager

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission:. The NOPB, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Port of New Orleans, has named Tomeka Watson Bryant as its general manager effective June 1. With this promotion, Watson Bryant, who has received industry-wide recognition, becomes the first African American woman to lead a short line railroad in the United States.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

The New Orleans Jazz Fest dish worth a 3-year wait

Along the edge of the Gulf, Nathaniel 'Natty' Adams details the people, places, culture and moments that make New Orleans one of America's most colorful and vibrant cities. On all seven days of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Chef Linda Green woke up before dawn, assembled her crew and made sure she had all of her ingredients ready for the hundreds of people she was going to feed that day. She went home tired each night after manning a cramped kitchen tent on the hot fairgrounds, but she couldn’t have been happier doing what she does best: serving her famous fried pork chop sandwiches and Ya-Ka-Mein.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

Louisiana has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and four cities in the Pelican State made the list.
LOUISIANA STATE

