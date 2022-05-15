ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 near Centerville

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on I-15 near Centerville Saturday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol said around 8:50 p.m., the motorcyclist "failed to slow down in time for slowed traffic" ahead of him and crashed into the back of a vehicle. He was ejected from the bike and was then hit by another vehicle. The accident occurred on northbound I-15 near Glovers Lane (mile 322).

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider's name has not yet been released as police are working to notify his family. UHP did confirm that the victim was male.

Northbound traffic in the area will be limited to only one lane until about midnight, UHP said.

This was the second fatal motorcycle crash in the same day. Earlier Saturday, another motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle that turned in front of him in St. George.

