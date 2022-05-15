ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former Memphian and MLB pitcher David West dies

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA58h_0feZchrw00

David West, who starred at Craigmont High before pitching for 10 seasons in the major leagues died at Saturday. The 57-year-old had been battling brain cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTL6U_0feZchrw00

Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher David West reacts in game 2 of the National League Playoffs at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Oct. 7, 1993. West was a graduate of Craigmont High in Memphis. (AP Photo file/Rusty Kennedy)

A 6-foot-6 lefthander, West graduated from Craigmont in 1983 and was taken by the New York Mets in the fourth round of that year’s amateur draft. He reached the big leagues with the Mets in 1988 before being part of a blockbuster trade that sent pitcher Frank Viola to New York from Minnesota.

In 1992, he was acquired by Philadelphia and it was there he had his best season. He pitched in 76 games while posting a 2.92 ERA in 1993 as the Phillies reached the World Series, losing to Toronto in six games.

West spent the 1997 season in Japan before wrapping up his career with Boston the following year. He posted a career mark of 31-38 with a 4.66 ERA.

In a statement, the Phillies said West “was known as an incredibly generous teammate and friend with an unmatched sense of humor. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and families and everyone he touched.”

Comments / 3

Related
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Viola
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces Retirement

Former MLB outfielder Gerardo Parra announced his retirement on Monday. Parra, who returned to the Washington Nationals last year after winning a World Series in 2019, said he's transitioning to a new role as a special assistant to general manager Mike Rizzo. "After giving my everything for 16 years as...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Craigmont High#Ap Photo#The New York Mets
The Spun

Former UNC Basketball Star Reportedly Dead At 46

Former UNC basketball standout and German men's national team member Ademola Okulaja has reportedly passed away. According to German outlet BIG, the 46-year-old Okulaja has died. A cause of death has not been reported. The son of a German mother and Nigerian father, Okulaja was born in Nigeria but moved...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

20 MLB prospects who have made an impact on the 2022 MLB season

Roughly a quarter of the way through the MLB season already more rookies than usual are currently making a difference in the big leagues thanks to the changes benefitting young players in the new CBA, So with that in mind, let's take a look at 20 of them who are making a name for themselves at the game's highest level.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies exec has bold comment about Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper is often mentioned during conversations about the best players in baseball. But is it possible that Harper is still underrated? That’s what one Philadelphia Phillies executive believes. Harper has been on fire in May and absolutely destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. He went 8-for-12...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating the sport's PED policy. Mejia, who made two appearances with the Brewers this season, is the second Milwaukee player to be suspended for PEDs in 2022. Catcher Pedro Severino was served an 80-game ban last month for testing positive for Clomiphene, an estrogen modulator which increases testosterone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

Make that eight series wins in a row. The Yankees stormed into Chicago, taking three-of-four from the White Sox. The offense exploded for double-digit efforts in the first two games while Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes dominated in the finale to seal the series win. They will hope to maintain that form in the upcoming four-game series at Oriole Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Sluggers Make History Amid Powerful Start

The New York Yankees have continued their early-season surge, picking up win No. 26 over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. The lineup is scoring a ton of runs and hitting a bunch of home runs along the way. There’s a reason why they’re called the Bronx Bombers.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy