Former Memphian and MLB pitcher David West dies

David West, who starred at Craigmont High before pitching for 10 seasons in the major leagues died at Saturday. The 57-year-old had been battling brain cancer.

Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher David West reacts in game 2 of the National League Playoffs at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Oct. 7, 1993. West was a graduate of Craigmont High in Memphis. (AP Photo file/Rusty Kennedy)

A 6-foot-6 lefthander, West graduated from Craigmont in 1983 and was taken by the New York Mets in the fourth round of that year’s amateur draft. He reached the big leagues with the Mets in 1988 before being part of a blockbuster trade that sent pitcher Frank Viola to New York from Minnesota.

In 1992, he was acquired by Philadelphia and it was there he had his best season. He pitched in 76 games while posting a 2.92 ERA in 1993 as the Phillies reached the World Series, losing to Toronto in six games.

West spent the 1997 season in Japan before wrapping up his career with Boston the following year. He posted a career mark of 31-38 with a 4.66 ERA.

In a statement, the Phillies said West “was known as an incredibly generous teammate and friend with an unmatched sense of humor. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and families and everyone he touched.”