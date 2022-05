SHREVEPORT, La. - A 22-year-old Shreveport man wanted in a shooting death last December has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center following extradition from Texas. Quinton Peace was arrested Jan. 15 by Fort Worth police in Tarrant County, Texas, and has been fighting his return to Louisiana. So, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office secured a governor's warrant, which was completed on May 11, and a Caddo sheriff's deputy picked up Peace on Tuesday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO